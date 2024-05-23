5 sportswear trends to get moving in this summer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Our activewear goes through a lot.

From intense classes to being worn pretty much non-stop over the pandemic, our beloved leggings and sports tops have been through it all.

Which might, for many of us, mean that it’s time for a bit of an update.

Luckily, there are plenty of cool new activewear trends to tap into – and who knows, maybe some fresh threads will help boost your motivation too.

1. Versatility

Sports clothes are no longer just for working out in.

“The collision of fashion and sportswear trend continues, as more people require their gym wear to look equally as good in the bar as at the barre,” says Alice Merriman, head of retail at 1Rebel.

To nail the transition, Merriman recommends choosing a blend of “technical fabrics with fashion-forward fits, that optimise support, sculpting and style”.

When picking pieces, Merriman also recommends looking for anything that fits into the ‘quiet luxury’ trend which currently “reigns supreme”.

1Rebel Tech Leisure Sweatshirt, £65; Tech Leisure Short, £55; Tech Pro Bralette, £45

TALA DayFlex Wrap High Waisted Flared Yoga Pant in Milk, £64; DayFlex Zip Through Jacket in Milk, £64; DayFlex Push-up Sports Bra in Milk, £42

2. All-in-ones

“All-in-ones are fast becoming a firm favourite for yoga and Pilates fans, and for good reason,” says Natalie O’Connell, head of design at activewear brand BAM.

“The simplicity of an all-in-one eliminates the need to coordinate separate pieces, streamlining the pre-yoga routine and allowing individuals to focus solely on their practice. In the right fabrics and cuts, they also look and feel great, combining style, functionality and comfort.”

Plus, these styles are definitely on-trend – and you could absolutely wear them to brunch with a jumper on top after your workout.

BAM Mallea Yoga Bodysuit, £69

1Rebel Tech Pro All-In-One Shortie, £65

3. Tenniscore

Euphoria actor Zendaya recently sparked a trend for tenniscore, after wearing tennis-inspired outfits for the press tour of her new movie, Challengers.

And with Wimbledon fast approaching, O’Connell says: “Tenniscore is one of the most fun activewear trends to come about in 2024.

“One thing I love about the tenniscore trend is that it’s not all about sweating it out on the court. You can rock it practically anywhere – from running errands, walking the dog, to grabbing brunch with friends. It’s all about that effortless transition from workout mode to casual cool.

“With tenniscore, you’re not just getting a trendy outfit for this season; you’re investing in pieces that’ll last and look good for years to come, making it a sustainable trend that I’m so on board with.”

Crew Clothing LTA Organic Cotton Polo Shirt, £31.50 (was £42)

New Balance Sportswear’s Greatest Hits Woven Jacket, £90

4. Rust tones

When it comes to the activewear colour of the moment, it’s undoubtedly a mid-tone rust, according to O’Connell.

“Rust tones evoke warmth and earthiness, adding a level of cosiness and comfort to your workout styling,” she explains.

“This colour palette brings a sense of grounding and connection to nature, aligning with the holistic and mindful approach often associated with fitness activities like yoga and Pilates.”

Plus, rust hues are “versatile and flattering on a huge range of skin tones”, she says, as well as being practical, as it’s “great at hiding sweat and dirt, which can be particularly useful during intense workouts or outdoor activities”.

Nike Pro Training 365 Mid Rise 7/8ths Leggings in Burnt Orange, £39.99, ASOS

Puma Shapeluxe High-Waisted Shorts in Teak, £40; Puma Move Shapeluxe Seamless Bra in Teak, £36, ASOS

5. Statement socks

There’s one thing you need to add to complete the perfect activewear look.

“Calf-length statement socks that pledge allegiance to your favourite sportswear brand are the current sports staple,” says Merriman.

“With the rise and rise of run clubs, giving good sock game is imperative this spring.”

Look for styles that won’t sag during your workout, and tuck your leggings into them for the ultimate finishing touch.

TALA Logo Socks 3 Pack in White And Black, £18

Ayda Activewear Amanda Polo, £150; Amanda Skort, £210; Knee High Socks, £28