Zoë Kravitz says Met Gala criticism led her to delete all social media posts

Zoë Kravitz has admitted that criticism for showing too much skin at the 2021 Met Gala led her to delete all her posts on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Elle, the 33-year-old actor discussed how badly the criticism about her see-through metal mesh Saint Laurent gown affected her.

“The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy,” the Mad Max actor said.

“I want to f***ing defend myself,” she added.

Last year, Kravitz’s outfit was criticised by an individual, who said: “I don’t understand why they go practically naked. She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?”

(Getty Images)

The comment prompted a response from Kravitz, who acknowledged that everyone has a body before claiming that being uncomfortable with the human body is “colonisation/brainwashing”.

“It’s just a body. We all got em,” Kravitz said.

“The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist,” the Batman actor told Elle.

“I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. Fuck that. So, I needed to take a minute.”

This is not the first time that Kravitz has defended her clothing choices, as she previously called out a headline that read: “Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless While Meeting Up With Friend For Lunch” on her Instagram Stories in July 2021, with the actor writing at the time: “Time to evolve. How is this headline ok?”