Zoë Kravitz has defended herself from a critic who took issue with the actor’s choice to attend the 2021 Met Gala in a dress they claimed left her “practically naked”.

On Monday, the Big Little Lies star arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual fashion event in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello crystal slip dress, which she paired with a matching silver crystal thong.

While the 32-year-old’s outfit prompted praise from many of her fans on social media, one individual criticised the look on Instagram, writing: “I don’t understand why they go practically naked. She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?”

The comment prompted a response from Kravitz, who acknowledged that everyone has a body before claiming that being uncomfortable with the human body is “colonisation/brainwashing”.

“Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonisation/brainwashing,” the actor replied, according to a screenshot shared by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. “It’s just a body. We all got em.”

In response to the High Fidelity star’s comment, many applauded the actor for standing up for herself.

“Yes Zoe!!” one person commented on the post, while another fan said: “Zoe for president.”

Others shared their own defenses of the actor’s outfit choice, with someone else writing: “Because Zoe’s naked body is gorgeous? Simple equation the weird body-shamer didn’t get.”

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala (AFP via Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Kravitz has defended her clothing choices, as she previously called out a headline that read: “Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless While Meeting Up With Friend For Lunch” on her Instagram Stories in July, with the actor writing at the time: “Time to evolve. How is this headline ok?”

During this year’s Met Gala, Kravitz was joined by rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum, who opted for a black tuxedo by Donatella Versace for the event.