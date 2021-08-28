Zoe Kravitz has reportedly started dating the ‘Magic Mike’ actor.

A source revealed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned out to be more.”

“The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate,” the source added.

Kravitz recently finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman, after almost two years of marriage.

According to court reports obtained by People, a New York judge signed off on their divorce on Monday.

In December 2020, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star filed for divorce.