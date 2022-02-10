Newlywed bride and dad show off elaborate father-daughter dance in viral video

The father-daughter dance is the special, and emotional, moment of any wedding where tears of happiness are sure to be shed. Unless you’re like this duo, who put a fun spin on their father-daughter dance routine.

One TikTok user shared their sister’s epic father-daughter dance routine to the platform, and it gained over 3 million views overnight. “My sister had the best wedding this year,” they wrote in the video.

At the start of the routine, the bride and father are slow dancing to "Dance with My Father" by Luther Vandross. Suddenly, the track begins to skip and the dance appears to be ruined. Until, the music seamlessly transitions to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and the bride breaks into a hip-moving dance while the dad tosses his suit jacket to the side.

The choreographed dance switches to "Cotton Eye Joe" by Rednex and the duo link arms for a country jig. And it wouldn’t be a fun wedding if “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj didn’t play at least once and someone attempted to twerk.

As "What Is Love?” by Haddawaty plays, the pair break into the iconic head-bopping move from Saturday Night Live. Then, everyone makes way for the mother of the bride, who dances into the center of the room to Shakira’s “My Hips Don’t Lie.” The father-daughter duo fake the audience out with an almost-attempt at the lift from Dirty Dancing, and instead dance to Vanilla Ice’s "Ice Ice Baby.”

In part two of the video, members of the wedding party sneak their way into the dance routine and break out into choreographed moves to LMFAO’s "Party Rock Anthem". The big finale of the father-daughter dance ends with a perfectly executed recreation of NSYNC’s famous moves from the "Bye, Bye, Bye" music video.

TikTok users were mesmerised by the elaborate father-daughter dance, and shared their love in the comments. “The bond your sister and dad have shines through this video,” said @nicholamitchell49. “My dad is so not gonna do this,” said @arixgrand. “That was the best,” said @heres_cat. “What a memory to hold onto.”