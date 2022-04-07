A woman has shared a heartwarming video of her father waiting up for her mother to come home before he can go to sleep, as well as her mother’s joyous reaction to being reunited with her husband.

Resh, who goes by the username @resh.ray on TikTok, shared the video of her parents on the platform last month, where she captioned it: “This is what 33 years of marriage looks like.”

In the clip, her father could be seen standing outside on a balcony at night and looking down towards the street, before the video transitioned to a shot of Resh’s dad waving frantically.

The video then turned toward the street, where the TikToker’s mother could be seen running down the middle of the road as she waved her hands above her head in happiness.

“My dad can’t sleep till my mum comes home,” Resh wrote in a text caption on the video.

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 16m times, with viewers praising the “beautiful” display of love in the comments.

“That’s the sweetest video I have come across today,” one person wrote. “Thank you for sharing so much love.”

Another person said: “This is so beyond beautiful,” while someone else added: “This made my heart happy.”

Others said the video had raised their standards, with one viewer commenting: “And once again my standards have been raised”. Another person described the relationship captured in the video as “the type of love we all long for”.

“If this isn’t my husband, I’m not getting married,” one TikTok user added.

While the majority of comments came from viewers praising the couple’s relationship, other TikTok users joked about the loving display, as one viewer noted that they “didn’t think” they could “feel more single” than they already did, while someone else wrote: “Meanwhile my husband falls asleep not caring.”