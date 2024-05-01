Daughter’s reaction to father shaving his face for the first time brings him to tears

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Younger children can sometimes struggle with change, especially when their parents get involved and make big changes to their appearance.

Paige Robinson recently took to TikTok to share her husband, Josh Davila, revealing his freshly shaven face to their four-year-old daughter, Wren, for the first time. “The cutest reaction ever,” Robinson captioned the clip.

The TikTok starts with Wren sitting on her bed with an iPad when her dad, who usually has a beard and mustache, walked in before she looked shocked. After not seeing any hair on her dad’s face, she then asked him if she could give him a kiss and then complimented how soft his skin felt.

“It feels so soft,” she told him, although noting that he looked “so different”.

Wren then made sure to let her father know that he was “so beautiful,” causing his eyes to well up in tears. “You’re gonna make me cry,” he told her.

After posting, the video went on to receive over two millions views, with many people taking to the comments section to point out how heartwarming Wren’s gesture was.

“Men don’t get to hear they are beautiful so him crying was so heartwarming,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “The fact that she sees the beauty in her daddy, no matter what, means that you guys have raised her to see the beauty in everything!”

“I’m crying bc usually men get laughed at when they shave. It’s so common. This is so pure she loves her daddy I bet he feels Bonita now,” a third person wrote in the comments.

Other commenters pointed out that Wren’s reaction was a testament to how well her parents had been raising her.

“It all starts with two people openly expressing love for one another, the kids always follow suit. Mom and dad you’re doing a hell of a job! She’s just precious,” one commenter praised them.

“This is the best reaction. She is such a precious girl. You can tell their relationship is amazing. Def Daddy’s Girl!” another comment read.

In an interview with People, Robinson revealed that she expected Wren to be really supportive of her dad’s change in appearance because that’s normally the kind of person she is. “Our daughter’s the type of kid that hypes everyone up,” she told the outlet.

Robinson also mentioned that she wasn’t super surprised about her husband breaking into tears either, as he tends to be a more emotional person.

“Wren has been making him cry over his love for her since day one,” she said. “But I have to say I wasn’t expecting him to tear up the way he did after she called him beautiful. I think we both just expected a good laugh!”

In terms of the reactions to her TikTok, the mother told the outlet that she appeared to receive “nothing but positive feedback” and she still continues to gush over the very sweet comments she received.

“Someone mentioned that the video felt like it was helping heal their inner child which is something that will stick with me,” Robison said. “To think a cute moment that we decided to record of our daughter could impact people so deeply is so special to us.”