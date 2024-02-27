Woman’s future father-in-law writes sweet text after son proposes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Becoming a fiancé also means adding some additional members to your family, and one woman has expressed how lucky she feels to soon call her fiancé’s father her father-in-law.

Mia Amabile recently took to TikTok to share her “Roman Empire,” the internet trend where people share an event that they can’t stop thinking about. For her, it was the text she received from her fiancé’s dad soon after he proposed.

On her Instagram page, Amabile detailed their proposal story, which she deemed “perfectly imperfect,” as they were on a trip and her then-boyfriend said the hotel was giving them a private picnic.

As he was about to open the ring box to ask her the important question, it was empty, resulting in him needing to run back to their hotel room, grab another ring box, and propose a second time, to which Amabile accepted.

Following the proposal, she received a touching text from her fiancé Alex’s dad, Doug, that showed his unwavering support.

Showing a screenshot of the message on her TikTok account, the text read: “My Dearest Mia, Now that it is official, I wanted to take a moment to directly and personally tell you how overjoyed we all are to have you become an official member of our family, and us of yours!”

“We have loved you from the moment we met you, and could always see that you and Alex were absolutely meant to be together forever!”

“The most important thing is that you guys clearly unconditionally love each other, and take care of each other, and that is by far the most important thing that ever matters!” he continued. “We are so greatly looking forward to all of the amazing times we will get to spend together.”

After posting, the video went on to receive over three million views, as Amabile further gushed over her soon-to-be father-in-law as she wrote in the caption: “I mean… what a role model for my future husband!!!!!”

Many people ended up taking to the comments section, praising Doug for the message and hoping that they could one day end up in a similar situation.

“This is the cutest welcome to the family message ever omg,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “I love that he said ‘and us of yours’ acknowledging that there’s two families joining each others.”

One person in the comments section even joked that Doug should “teach a seminar on how to be an in-law”.

In an interview with People, Amabile explained how normal this behaviour was based on the interactions she’s previously had with Doug.

“He always says the most beautiful things about his family and friends and will be the first person to tell you how much he loves and appreciates you,” she told the outlet. “This text was no surprise for me because I’m so used to his ways but regardless I still cried many happy tears.”

She also revealed this connection to her now-fiancé’s family isn’t limited to just his father.

“I completely lucked out with my future in-laws,” Amabile explained. “They are such a beautiful family that welcomed me with open arms. I am so close to my sister-in-law, Sabrina, and am so fortunate to be able to have her as a sister and friend. My mother-in-law, Nina, and father-in-law, Doug, treat me as if I was one of their biological children, they are so beyond good to me and I am so thankful for them.”

“Nina and Doug are the absolute best role models and I hope that Alex and I have a partnership like them,” she added.