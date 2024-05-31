Father’s Day approaches, so don’t miss out on getting him something special

Your old man probably has enough novelty mugs and socks from previous Father’s Day gifts to last him to the end of time. And, whilst you can never actually have too many of either one of those things to be fair, this year he would appreciate something just a bit different.

If you’ve found yourself nodding away with this sentiment, have a look at what you can surprise your dad with from our select list of gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Harvey Nichols: Premium Châteauneuf-du-Pape & Magnifique Gift Box

( Harvey Nichols )

If he’s a wine connoisseur then this exquisite, lovingly crafted gift box is an absolute steal at £39.95. Created exclusively for Harvey Nichols, the elegant blend of Grenache Syrah and Cinsault grapes releases a juicy, fruity red that’ll transport his tastebuds to the South of France and back.

When you consider that such a sophisticated bottle of wine also comes adorned with an embossed lid that can be re-used decoratively, it’s bound to be enough to make him exclaim, C’est magnifique!

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat: Father’s Day Chocolates and Gifts

( Hotel Chocolat )

Hotel Chocolat’s wonderfully eclectic range of melt-in-the-mouth delights come in a wide range of boxes from gargantuan hampers to coffee table toppers. Depending on how much he likes his chocolate, you could gift him the Father’s Day H-Box (£15.45), the Sleekster (£25.95) or the Luxe (£39.95) chocolate box.

Buy now

Ernest Jones: Up to 50% off summer sale on jewellery and watches

( Ernest Jones )

A stylish timepiece will forever be reminiscent of 007 and let’s face it, what dad doesn’t want to feel like James Bond now and then. Ernest Jones boasts a varied selection of sleek and smart watches that are sure to please anyone, whether they prefer something lowkey or fancy making a flashy statement upon their wrist.

If you think he’d really like a new watch, then you need to take advantage of Ernest Jone’s up to half price summer sale now.

Shop the sale

Beavertown: Core craft beer bumper bundle

( Beavertown )

Father’s Day heralds the season of summer. Summer brings the imagery of sun-kissed BBQs with friends and family. No BBQ is complete without a thirst-quenching beverage to wash down all that glorious food.

Beavertown has you covered with their core craft beer bumper bundle (£40). Inside lies a mixture of craft ales, IPAs, lagers and a choice between their iconic psychedelic pint glass or tumbler. If that wasn’t tempting enough, they’re also offering £5 off this bundle until stocks last with the code: 5OFFBUMPER. Offer ends June 16th.

18+. T&Cs apply.

Buy now

AG1: Starter kit offer

( AG1 )

Trusted by leading scientists and experts, AG1 delivers the power of over 70 vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and gut friendly bacteria into one convenient scoop - making this science-based nutrition supplement the ideal gift for any health-conscious dad.

By signing up today, you could grab him his first 30-day supply pouch (£79) and a free welcome kit worth £49 which includes a shaker, container, 5 travel packs and free delivery. Not only that, but this single subscription purchase saves a further £18 and there’s no commitment to carry on, he can pause or cancel at any time.

Buy now

Belstaff: Sweatshirt

( Belstaff )

No man’s wardrobe is complete without a jumper or two, so why don’t you treat your dad to something debonair with Belstaff’s sweatshirt (£130). Coming in an array of eye-catching colours with a relaxed fit and soft cotton feel, this item would be perfect for any casual occasion.

What’s more, is that you could get 10% off your first order if you sign yourself up to their circuit community.

Buy now

LEGO: Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit & NASA Artemis Space Launch System

( LEGO )

Space...a final frontier now made totally accessible thanks to Lego! If your dad has never really given up his love of Lego and has a passion for all things space, then consider your prayers for a fantastic Father’s Day gift answered.

First up is the Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit interactive set - fun to assemble and satisfies planetary curiosity (£69.99) Next, for the astronaught at heart we have the NASA Artemis Space Launch System - a comprehensive and exclusive kit that details the next stage in human exploration (£219.99).

Buy Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit

Buy NASA Artemis Space Launch System

The Perfume Shop: Yves Saint Laurent - MYSLF Eau de Parfum Gift Set

( The Perfume Shop )

If you think he’s in need of something fresh and vibrant for Father’s Day, then check out The Perfume Shop’s YSL MYSLF Eau de Parfum Gift Set (£105). Complete with a refillable 100ml bottle and 10ml travel spray, MYSLF is a woody, floral and decidedly masculine aroma that’s sure to take centre stage atop his fragrance collection.

Buy now

