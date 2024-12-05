Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fearne Cotton has shared a health update after having an operation to remove multiple tumours.

The TV and radio presenter, 43, revealed she was scheduled for surgery earlier this week after doctors discovered two benign tumours below her ear in her saliva gland.

Cotton’s surgery comes just a week after her friend Davina McCall, 57, revealed she needed surgery for a rare brain tumour, who is also recovering post procedure.

The radio star reassured fans on social media that the operation had been successful and she is now recovering by resting away from the public eye.

Posting to her Instagram story, Cotton said: “Operation went really well. Recovering and resting. Thanks so much for all the kind messages.”

The former Celebrity Juice captain revealed McCall has been a source of support for her since she discovered the tumours, describing her as a “beacon of positivity”.

On Tuesday, Cotton took to her Instagram to reveal her health issue in a short video.

“I’ve got a benign tumour just in my jaw here, below my ear, another little tiny one above it,” she said.

“I’m very grateful they’re benign but they do need to come out because they’re on a nerve. So I’m gonna have that surgery, and then I’m gonna be resting to get better before Christmas.

“Not very good at resting, so wondering how that’s gonna go. But I’m feeling OK about it. I’m going into the operation feeling good and well.”

She also said her podcast, Happy Place, will “carry on as normal”.

“I’ll be doing all the regular stuff, I’ve banked a load of good episodes so that will still be rolling out, and I’ll see you soon.”

open image in gallery Fearne Cotton attends the TRIC awards at Grosvenor House on July 06, 2022 ( Getty Images )

In the caption, Cotton explained she discovered the health issue when she “felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing”.

She continued: “Turns out it’s a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland.

“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine.

“I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”

open image in gallery Cotton and Davina McCall in 2017 ( Getty )

McCall recently underwent a successful operation to remove a 14mm-wide benign tumour, a colloid cyst, from her brain.

Following her operation, McCall told her followers that her short-term memory had been affected, but it was something that would improve over time.

“My short-term memory is a bit remiss but that’s something I can work on. I’m writing down everything I’m doing to keep myself feeling safe,” she said last week.

“I’m on the mend, I’m resting, I’m sleeping loads, I feel really good. And very lucky.”