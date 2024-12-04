Fearne Cotton says she is feeling “positive” as the presenter revealed she is to undergo surgery to remove multiple tumours.

The 43-year-old revealed she will be having an operation very soon after finding the benign tumours below her ear, in an Instagram video to fans on Tuesday (3 December).

The presenter said: “I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland. I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down.”