Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

On Monday, 19 February, the US will honour Presidents’ Day.
Every year, millions of Americans have the day off to celebrate the achievements of the country’s past leaders. Originally, the third Monday in February was meant to solely recognise just one - George Washington. In the 1880s, Presidents’ Day was known to be the birthday (12 February) of the first president of the United States. Yet, over time, a widespread appreciation for the country’s many vanguards was adopted.
When Congress deliberated the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill in 1968, the name switch from Washington’s Birthday to Presidents’ Day was discussed. The motivation behind the new title was to recognise Abraham Lincoln’s 22 February birthday as well. However, the moniker change wasn’t accepted by the masses until 1971.
Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
