Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise and celebrate

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Friday 29 March 2024 15:35
NYC Veterans Day Parade

On Sunday, 31 March, the US will honour Easter.

Every year, millions of Americans gather with their family and friends to honour the Christian Church. Easter marks the third day after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, otherwise known as the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Recorded celebrations date back to the second century.

Following the Christian calendar, Easter is observed after lent, a period of 40 days, not including Sundays. The Thursday before Easter is known as Maundy Thursday, a day to commemorate Jesus’ Last Supper. The next, Good Friday, is the day of his Crucifixion. Then, Holy Saturday marks the transition from Crucifixion to Resurrection. Most individuals who celebrate Easter will start their Sunday off by attending morning service at Church. Other traditions include Easter egg hunts and Easter lamb.

Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22

