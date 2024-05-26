Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

On Monday 27 May, the US will honour Memorial Day.

Every year, on the last Monday in May, millions of Americans celebrate the men and women who have died while serving in the US Military. Originally, Memorial Day was labelled as “Decoration Day,” coming to fruition a few years after the Civil War. In 1971, Memorial Day became a federal holiday.

When the war ended in 1865, people began hosting springtime memorials for the fallen soldiers. Three years later, General John A Logan declared a national rememberance day on 30 May. When World War I began, the holiday expanded to pay tribute to the military soldiers who fought and died in all wars, not just the Civil War. By 1968, Memorial Day was set for the last Monday in May under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by Congress.

Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22