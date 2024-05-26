Is Memorial Day a holiday? Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates
On Monday 27 May, the US will honour Memorial Day.
Every year, on the last Monday in May, millions of Americans celebrate the men and women who have died while serving in the US Military. Originally, Memorial Day was labelled as “Decoration Day,” coming to fruition a few years after the Civil War. In 1971, Memorial Day became a federal holiday.
When the war ended in 1865, people began hosting springtime memorials for the fallen soldiers. Three years later, General John A Logan declared a national rememberance day on 30 May. When World War I began, the holiday expanded to pay tribute to the military soldiers who fought and died in all wars, not just the Civil War. By 1968, Memorial Day was set for the last Monday in May under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by Congress.
Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
