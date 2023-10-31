Feel your most confident with these outstanding beauty services and products

Looking to put yourself first this new year? We’ve rounded up nine brands to help you prioritise yourself ahead of Christmas.

Wake up to better-feeling skin

(Meder Beauty)

Meder Beauty was created by Dr Tiina Meder, a dermatologist with a passion for longevity. The brand’s latest product, Circa-Night Cream, contains a combination of innovative ingredients including soy peptides, probiotics, shea butter and vitamin B5. Ideal for those constantly on the go, the restorative night cream has been designed to mimic the appearance of a restful night’s sleep, helping you to look your best.

Visit and get 15% off your purchase using code NIGHT15 (offer ends 20 November 2023)

Let an expert range look after your locks this winter

(Watermans)

Want to look your best this party season? Leave it to Watermans to take care of your locks so you can look fabulous with minimal effort while celebrating. The range is packed with natural ingredients that may help fight against common hair frustrations, including thinning hair and dullness. Its products are also 100% cosmetic and contain no medicinal ingredients, making them great for different hair types. Watermans has been recognised with the prestigious Queen’s Award, a symbol of trust and quality that customers can rely on.

Find out more

Design your dream diamond ring

(Mouza)

Picture this: your engagement ring captures your own unique vision, embodying a style that’s precisely suited to you. Sound impossible? At Mouza, you can co-create your own bespoke ring with a team of designers and diamond specialists. After you’ve settled on your perfect design, your ring will be handcrafted in the UK. Whether you prefer an ethically sourced or a lab-grown diamond, this Hatton Garden jeweller will be sure to caption your vision and style.

Book a free consultation and speak with a Mouza diamond expert

Update your autumn wardrobe with crafted pieces

(Emily and Fin)

Founded by two friends in 2002, Emily and Fin was born out of a love of combining natural fabrics and print to create distinctive and elegant clothing. Its latest collection, released this autumn, channels leaping leopards and the mysterious midnight desert plains through its colours and prints. Browse this season’s offerings, from evening dresses in soft, flowing fabrics to fun, cosy knits.

Visit and receive 20% off using code EMILYANDFIN20. Offer ends 22 December 2023

Subscribe to bespoke skincare

(KLIRA)

Crafted for those who take their skincare seriously, KLIRA is a dermatology service created by Dr Emma Craythorne to provide customers with bespoke formulations. Its unique skin-typing system, Klira SkinSizes™, has been designed to provide you with a custom formula, with ingredients that are specific to you and your skin type. Delivered monthly, you’ll receive your bespoke dose of skincare freshly blended from Klira’s London labs.

Take the free Skinsize™ test and receive 50% off your first month’s subscription using code KLIRA50 at checkout (offer ends 31 December 2023)

Improve the look of damaged hair

(GlazeHair)

The end of the year is the perfect time to treat yourself, and if dry or damaged hair is a concern, why not consider a hair transformation? Glaze’s new Super Bond Repair Treatment GlaziPlex has been designed to repair and improve the look of damaged hair. Containing hydrolysed protein and sebacic acid, the formula aims to hit refresh and create a shinier, healthier look. Simply apply the treatment to damp hair after shampooing and rinse after four minutes.

Kick off the new year in style and visit to receive 15% off your first order (offer ends 31 January 2024)

Revamp your autumn wardrobe with a new collection

(Moss Bros)

From rugged knits to scaled-up outwear, Moss’s autumn collection offers a curation of colours and textures to keep you feeling stylish this festive season. Boasting a range of textiles, including wools, tweeds and flannels, as well as a landscape of shades, the pieces can be dressed up or styled down, perfect for an autumn walk or a Sunday roast. Layer the blue denim shirt seamlessly with a corduroy jacket or opt for the merino roll-neck jumper to keep you warm. If you’re looking for more formal attire this Christmas, hire a suit with Moss Hire, or craft a one-of-a-kind piece with Custom Made.

Shop the autumn collection

Feel flawless with a full-coverage foundation

(Dermacol)

Did you know that in 1966 the first ever high coverage foundation was developed in Dermacol’s Czech laboratory? Ever since then, the brand has been dedicated to helping people achieve their beauty goals all over the world. Its Make-up Cover Foundation has been created to help conceal dark under-eyes, skin discolouration and blemishes, so that you can go out feeling your most confident. Widely used by professional make-up artists, the foundation makes a great gift for yourself, or a beauty-obsessed loved one this Christmas.

Visit and receive 26% off the foundation, using code COVERNOW. Offer ends 31 December 2023

Use an effective face oil that’s safe for sensitive skin

(Robyn Skincare)

If you suffer from sensitive skin, it can often be difficult to find gentle skincare that’s effective and free from artificial ingredients. Having struggled to find products that perform without causing irritation, founder of Robyn Skincare, Eleanor Robyn Olsen, decided to dedicate her brand to creating effective formulas with naturally derived ingredients. Its latest product, Limitless Facial Oil, aims to improve skin hydration and firmness as well as pigmentation. The active ingredient Sytenol ®A works in a similar way to retinol, without the added side-effects, making it a safer option for your skin.

Order today to receive 25% off your first order, using code LIMITLESS25 at checkout (offer ends 20 December 2023)

