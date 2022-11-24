Jump to content

This is why Fenwick is your go-to sale destination

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, get big deals and even greater value with up to 30% off

Advertisement feature
Thursday 24 November 2022 10:01
(Fenwick)

The clocks are about to go back and Halloween is over. Fairy lights season is in full swing. The scent of mulled wine hangs heavy in the air. It can only mean one thing - everyone is about to ask, or be asked: “So, what do you want for Christmas?” From carefully curated lists to last-minute ones scribbled on the back of receipts, the time has come to prepare for gift-giving (and receiving, of course).

The best kind of gift is a thoughtful one. No one one knows this better than Fenwick, which has been a staple on the British high street since 1882. You can browse curated present ideas, from the perfect stocking filler to gourmet gifts for the foodie in your life to a design-led accessory worthy of the Museum of Modern Art with discounts of up to 30% off in-store and online as part of the Christmas Warm Up Sale.

(Fenwick)

Shop Fenwick’s Christmas Warm Up sale now

The department store has always been at the forefront of luxury fashion and offers up a dazzling array of brands and clothing for any occasion, whether you’re after a warming Max Mara Rovo wool coat or Coach’s classic shoulder bag. If you’re shopping menswear, a smart Polo Ralph Lauren and Barbour jacket never goes amiss.

So don’t worry if fashion isn’t your forte and you need to find a little something for the most stylish person you know; Fenwick has your back. Whether you’re splurging on luxury designer brands or looking for something a little more laid-back but no less chic, Fenwick has it all.

Look no further than these top picks:

Coach C-closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag: Was £550, now £440

Was £550, now £440, fenwick.co.uk

(Fenwick)

Soft, stylish and made from supple leather, a Coach handbag is a must-have. With the Nineties firmly in Vogue right now, this shoulder bag is bang on trend and a perfect gift.

Buy now

Barbour Fendale Bedale Jacket: Was £269, now £188.30

Was £269, now £188.30, fenwick.co.uk

(Fenwick)

Barbour is a favourite brand of fans of the outdoors, and for good reason; they’re durable, hard-wearing and super classy. This Fenwick-exclusive jacket will certainly make you the favourite gift-giver of the season.

Buy now

You’re in for even more rewards if you’re shopping for beauty lovers and toy obsessives as Fenwick is offering up to 15 per cent off in both these departments. Choose from hundreds of the most iconic luxury beauty brands, from Charlotte Tilbury to Chanel and Diptyque to Dolce & Gabbana. A handful of favourites include Clarins Double Serum to Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collection, to men’s favourites Acqua di Parma and Creeds Aventus Eau de Parfum.

We’ve got all the beauty inspiration you need:

Clarins Double Serum: Was £102, now £86.70

Was £102, now £86.70, fenwick.co.uk

(Fenwick)

Clarins’ Double Serum is the perfect luxury skincare gift. Give Santa a run for his sleigh when you surprise your loved one with the gift of healthier, visibly younger-looking skin.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True: Was £300, now £270

Was £300, now £270, fenwick.co.uk

(Fenwick)

Packed with full and travel-sized Charlotte Tilbury goodies, this huge set will make you the number one favourite person of anyone you gift it to. It’s brimming with the brand’s viral classics as well as new discoveries to play with for hours of makeup fun.

Buy now

Looking for a premium yet practical homeware gift that almost all loved ones will cherish? Think Sonos’ powerful soundbars, Le Creuset’s signature casserole or SMEG’s retro kettle.

SMEG Espresso Coffee Machine: Was £329, now £296.10

Was £329, now £296.10, fenwick.co.uk

(Fenwick)

Buy now

For any children in your life, encourage their imagination to run free with a huge range of toys including a kinetic sand kit, a pterodactyl plushie and a camping stove playset.

Of course, in the spirit of gift-giving, you can’t forget about yourself. A little something for them, a little something for you; its self-care. Treat yourself. After all, it’s the festive season! Let Fenwick bring the joy of shopping back to life.

With up to 30 per cent off throughout the store and online, it’s the perfect time to get cracking on those lists and become the best Santa you can be – all while grabbing the best bargains.

Make the most of the Christmas Warm Up sale and enjoy up to 30% off in-store and online

