The ultimate festival must-haves to pack, from beer to bumbags

Festival season is here. And if you’re spending your summer dancing in a field this year – be that Reading, Lost Village, Houghton or Wilderness – the countdown really is on, so it’s time to get prepared.

If it’s your first time attending a festival, packing can feel a little overwhelming. But fear not because we’re here to help outline all of the essentials that deserve a spot in your backpack.

Aside from the obvious – a tent, waterproof jacket (weather dependent), sunscreen and deodorant – there’s also a list of other non-negotiables that you might have forgotten that you needed.

To prevent you from being the unprepared person that has left just about everything at home, keep reading for a list below of everything you need, from beer to bumbags.

Estrid starter kit: £7.95, Estrid.com

(Estrid)

Pack for: Smooth skin

If getting prepared for a festival means shaving, the best way to do it is with an Estrid razor. The brand is vegan-friendly and eco conscious, and its products have been designed for real bodies. The starter pack includes a long-lasting steel-handled razor, two cartridges and a sleek wall mount. The result of using the razor is a gentle, smooth shave that’s suitable for sensitive skin. The brand is so sure that you’ll love its products that it has a money-back guarantee. So why not try today and enjoy a clean shave during the festival?

Anker solix F1200 powerhouse 757: £1,399, Anker.com

(Anker)

Pack for: Power during the festival

Camping during a festival means that you will likely be without electricity. If you’re concerned about how you’re going to cope, it’s worth considering Anker’s impressive power station. It has a capacity of 1229Wh and a power output of 1500W, so it can supply plenty of power to your devices – and even means you can take garden lights with you to decorate camp, and power hair tools should you wish. With this powerhouse in your camping kit, you’re sure to ace outdoor living. Better still, you can currently save £300 on the device.

Crocs Crush Boot: £64.99, Crocs.co.uk

(Crocs)

Pack for: Reliable footwear

Looking for a pair of comfortable, lightweight shoes that can be worn in rain or shine? Crocs crush boots are perfect. With a dynamic, modern style, added height in the heel and holes for personalising with Jibbitz, you’ll be prepared to dance all night with these. If there’s space for another pair of shoes within your bag, the Classic Clogs (some colourways 20% off, Crocs.co.uk) are equally as great and will be particularly beneficial for the shower run thanks to their waterproof design.

ModiBodi sensual bikini: Was £19.50, now £13.65, Modibodi.co.uk

(ModiBodi)

Pack for: Period and Leak Proof underwear

Having numerous pairs of underwear with you during a festival is undeniably important. And should you be looking for the perfect pair, turn to ModiBodi. The brand specialises in ‘Period and Leak Proof underwear, as well as activewear and swimwear. This pair of pants is made from soft bamboo and features a soft lace waistband and clever leak-proof lining that absorbs light period or pee. But should you prefer a different design, you’ll be glad to know that the brand is currently hosting its mid-year sale, with up to 50 per cent off a range of different designs, and there’s plenty to choose from.

Astrid & Miyu Treasure Beaded Necklace: £90, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Myui)

Pack for: Elevating festival outfits

If your priority is fabulous outfits, these can be made even better with great jewellery. And Astrid & Miyu is certainly a brand to bookmark. Its treasure collection is reminiscent of hidden treasures you found as a child, and the pieces feature semi-precious stones and colourful hues. For something beaded, turn to this treasure beaded necklace, which has been designed to be an ode to the sun-soaked memories we love. The design will certainly elevate your festival looks.

Beavertown Brewery Festival Essentials, Beavertownbrewery.co.uk

(Beavertown)

Pack for: Festival booze

Beer is considered a festival essential for many. And that’s where Beavertown Brewery comes in. Its new range of festival essentials includes bucket hats, tote bags, bumbags and of course beer, all of which will help you have an unforgettable festival season. Armed with these items you will seamlessly slip into any festival. When it comes to taking booze into the festival, this bumper bundle is worth considering. You’ll get a selection of the brand’s most popular IPAs, lagers and pale ales, along with either a tumbler or pint glass. If the music bug has really sunken its incisors into you, check out the summer collaboration sessions – one-off music events from incredible artists around the country. Summer’s bringing the heat and Beavertown is bringing the music. And the beer.

Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmos eyeshadow palette: £48, Anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

(Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Pack for: Festival make-up

Colourful and bright make-up goes hand-in-hand with festivals. If you’re looking to create an eye-catching look, don’t forget to pack this cosmos palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills. It’s been inspired by explosively sparkling, star-filled galaxies and contains 12 easy-to-blend pigmented eye shadows, ranging from neutral to turquoise tones in matte and intensely reflective metallic finishes. With excellent payoff and buildable intensity, you’ll be able to really nail your favourite summer eye looks.

Amika holographic bum bag: £18, Loveamika.co.uk

(Amika)

Pack for: Carrying your essentials

Fashion and function come together to create this festival-worthy bumbag. The holographic design is fun and will really ensure that you make a style statement during the festival season. Roomy, adjustable and affordable, it is just what you need to carry your essentials around the field.

