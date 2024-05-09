Woman discovers her husband proposed to her with his ex-fiancée’s ring

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman isn’t sure what to make of a new detail she’s learned about her husband and his proposal.

Belle Blake recently took to TikTok to reveal that she’d recently discovered her husband proposed to her using the ring his ex-fiancée had picked out. “I don’t even know what to do right now,” her video began.

Blake was telling the story of how she came home one day randomly gushing about how much she loves her engagement ring, only for her husband to respond by saying, “Erica loved it too.”

She then went on to question exactly who Erica was, as she asked, “Erica? The other girl you were going to marry? You guys were engaged for a whole year.” According to Blake, her husband then responded: “Yeah. It’s the same ring that I gave to her.”

Still in shock from the news, Blake reiterated that she isn’t sure how to feel about being told that she was given another woman’s ring. “He didn’t even pick it out for me. He went with her to go pick it out, had it custom made for her,” she claimed.

According to Blake, the problem is that she and her husband have been married for years - and she does still love the ring. “I love it. It’s beautiful, but it’s not my ring,” Blake continued.

Apparently, the two of them had looked at rings themselves before and Blake had personally picked out one that she liked, but her husband decided not to purchase it because it was “too expensive”.

“Should I ask him to get that one instead?” she questioned her viewers on what the next steps should be. “It’s like 10 carats but it’s the one that I wanted.”

After posting, her TikTok went on to receive over one million views, with the clip re-circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many people urged Blake to do whatever she can to get rid of the ring, and claimed her husband never should have told her the ring belonged to someone else.

“The fact he designed it with her yet the one you want is too expensive? I don’t believe it. He was stupid to mention Erica. He needs to fix the situation to make it right. I’m sorry you’re hurting,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Why wouldn’t he take that info to the grave?” a second commenter questioned. “Telling you is hurtful. Like on purpose hurtful.”

Other commenters felt that Blake shouldn’t even be questioning what exactly she should do, as the obvious answer would be to get a divorce.

“Tell him if he thinks a new ring is expensive, it’s nothing compared to a divorce. His choice,” one suggestion from the comments read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “I’m holding your hand (without the ring on) when I tell you this. Babe... you know what to do. This isn’t about a ring.”

“I’d say no and dump him. That’s really insulting. I’d feel like I’m not valued,” a third commenter wrote.

Blake has since posted follow-up videos detailing how much attention her original TikTok has gained, but sharing nothing about what happened with her husband since her discovery.

The Independent has contacted Blake for comment.