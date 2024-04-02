Find the spirit of spring in the new M&S collection

If you want to have a little fun with your wardrobe, the new M&S Spring collection is anything but ordinary: shop a plethora of fun, zesty pieces that speak the language of the season through light-yet-luxurious fabrics and quality neutrals in elegant styles.

Dress for spring

We love new picks like the Puff Sleeve Dress, £39.50, a cotton midi that’s all about a bold print and flattering fit. With its all-over vibrant pattern, short puff sleeves, and square neckline, you can mix a touch of femininity into your look. It’s an ideal easy choice for those sun-kissed spring days.

If you’re ready to channel the picnic vibes, you’ll want to see the Gingham Dress, £39.50. Its cotton-blend fabric and easy-going fit mean you’re always comfortable, whether you’re strolling around the park or sheltering from spring showers indoors. Short puff sleeves and a playful mini length make this dress a perfect blend of contemporary style and timeless charm.

Need to dial it up for a day-to-night look? The Midi Beach Dress , £22.50, with its body-hugging silhouette, could be your go-to. Cotton-rich fabric, ribbed texture, and a hint of stretch will hug your form just right, whether you’re stepping out for dinner or heading to meet friends. Add it to your wardrobe for understated elegance.

Chic linens

Linen is back in a big way this spring, and M&S is here to drape you in its free-flowing comfort and style. Celebrated not just for its natural breathability (goodbye, awkward perspiration marks) but also for its effortlessly relaxed aesthetic, linen is a true hero of the changeable spring season.

First up, let’s talk about the Linen Blazer, £59. It’s the tailored, cool cousin of your office wear reborn for the spring sunshine. With its modern cut, contrast buttons, and faux flap pockets that add just the right touch of detail, it screams effortless sophistication. Throw it on over a dress or with jeans for a casual look, or dress it up with tailored trousers.

For days when the weather can’t quite decide, the Linen Trench, £79, is the coat you need. Its fluid fabric moves with you, with detailing like a tie belt to cinch you at just the right spot and a collar to frame your face. It’ll be your go-to outerwear to see you through until summer.

And then, for the days when comfort is your highest calling, let the Linen Skirt, £25, step in. Maxi length for maximum effect, its flowing fabric and drawstring waist are the very definition of easy elegance.

Layering essentials

Spring, in all its unpredictable glory, demands savvy layering. The Knitted Vest, £19.50, features a flattering V-neck and narrow shoulder straps, with unusual textured details making it a chic interest piece. Use it as a base layer for under jackets or blazers, ready to peek out when the sun decides to shine. The vest rightly earns its spot as a corner piece in the M&S Collection, straddling the line between classic and contemporary.

Heading into the office for a packed day or planning an evening out? Elevate your outfit with the Vest Waistcoat, £35. Masterfully designed in linen-blend fabric, this waistcoat is your secret weapon for exuding smart, yet relaxed style right when you need it. The V-neckline carves a flattering silhouette and can help you transform your spring wardrobe with new combinations.

Keep it casual

For this season’s choice of denim, it’s got to be the Wide Leg Trousers, £45. They’re a nod to the ‘70s with a modern twist, and they’re perfect for any event that might just turn into a photo-op (because let’s face it, these jeans deserve to be seen).

The high-waisted, wide-leg silhouette is the versatile wardrobe hero we’ve been dreaming about. And let’s talk comfort—because as much as we love to look good, feeling good is non-negotiable. These jeans come with added stretch, and they’ve even thought about the small details, like a permanent front crease for that ‘I just got dressed by a stylist’ look and a rinsed wash for a cleaner, brighter appearance. Because hey, who says casual can’t be refined?

