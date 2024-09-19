Find your fashion edge with the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series

With Huawei’s announcement of its latest model of smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 5 series welcomes a new era of versatility, design and performance.

The watch innovates new functions to keep up with user trends while paying homage to its long lineage of Huawei GT Series smartwatches, aptly named as an homage to classic cars.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 (£229.99, Huawei.com) and Huawei GT 5 Pro (£329.99, Huawei.com) retains its octagonal design for a luxurious look and feel that’s as confident in a business environment as well as the golf course – even more so with Huawei’s newly introduced professional golf mode.

Every watch in the Huawei Watch GT 5 series also has exceptional battery life. The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro 42mm and Huawei Watch GT 5 41mm lasts up to 7 days, while the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro 46mm and Huawei Watch GT 5 46mm both last up to 14 days.

To find out more about the Huawei Watch 5 GT series and how to claim a pair of Freebuds 5i and a £40 voucher for a extra watch strap (for a limited time), keep reading below for more details.

Display resolution: 466 x 466 pixels

Battery life: Up to 14 days (46mm), seven days (41mm)

Water-resistance: IP69K

The 46mm model of the Huawei Watch GT 5 not only evokes classic design with its octagonal watch face but boasts a wide suite of apps and compatibility with other smart devices.

Incorporating Huawei’s patented TrueSense technology, the Watch GT 5 series is also an ideal choice for the fitness conscious, with accurate health monitoring tools for a holistic tracking experience from running to golf.

With a comprehensive array of sports functions, such as outdoor sports mode, running form analysis and cycling mode, users can set fitness challenges and reach new milestones with their health on a daily basis.

From now until 22 October 2024, customers can pick up a complementary pair of Freebuds 5i (£69.99, Huawei.com) as well as a £40 voucher for a extra watch strap using coupon code: A40OFFSTRAPS.

Display resolution: 466 x 466 pixels

Battery life: Up to 14 days (46mm), seven days (42mm)

Water-resistance: 5 ATM, IP69K

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro provides an added boost in durability and style. The aerospace-grade titanium alloy not only gives the Pro a sleek appearance but also a lightweight and sturdy feel.

Combined with the Pro’s sapphire glass, the Watch 5 Pro is corrosion and wear resistant for adventurous outdoor use while retaining the look and feel of a classic timepiece.

As well as the GT 5 series’ other health features, the Pro also allows users to download trail maps, as well as the newly introduced golf course mode.

Avid golfers can download 15,000 golf course maps from around the world (3,000 of which can be found in the UK) to analyse course layout, fairways and other features with 3D mapping in real time to strategise each shot.

Like the Huawei Watch GT 5, customers can pick up a complementary pair of Freebuds 5i as well as a £40 voucher for a extra watch strap using coupon code: A40OFFSTRAPS (available until 22 October 2024).

