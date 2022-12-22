FKA Twigs reassures fans she won’t close her tooth gap after dentist appointment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FKA Twigs has said she has no plans to close her iconic tooth gap.

The “Cellophane” singer shared photographs from a recent visit to the dentist, which show her getting what appeared to be braces.

However, she was quick to put her fans’ minds at rest and captioned the photos: “I’m not closing my gap.”

The images show Twigs baring her teeth under a dentist’s spotlight and checking them out in the mirror. Another picture shows her wearing sunglasses as her dentist works on her teeth.

Fans expressed their relief, with one person writing: “And we cheered. That gap is iconic.”

Another said: “Don’t you ever dare”, while a third added: “FKA Twigs has one of the most personable unique faces I’ve ever seen, ethereal af [sic]. She doesn’t need to touch it.”

The singer has previously spoken about how she used to feel self-conscious about her teeth, which she thought were “weird”.

In an interview with British Vogue in July, Twigs recalled wanting to get a full set of veneers when she was younger.

“I have really weird, crazy teeth,” she said. “When I was 20, I was going to get a full set of veneers. I got all the treatments and all the prep done, but the week before, I cancelled it.”

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, said she knew she made the right decision not to change her teeth when she was doing a photoshoot with photographer Alasdair McLellan.

She said: “We were all at the pub and he was doing a shoot for Beat magazine and he asked if I wanted to be in it.

“So, I turned up on the day with my hair scraped back, wearing red lipstick, and he was just like, ‘Go on, get them teeth out, open your mouth’, and I was just like, ‘What?’

“Because I had such big teeth and a big gap between them, which I was really self-conscious about, I couldn’t shut my mouth properly. But he just made me forget about that. He saw something different in me, and it changed my life.”