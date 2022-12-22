Jump to content

Aaron Paul has legally changed his baby son’s name – and his own

The actor filed legal documents to change his son’s name from Casper Emerson to Ryden Caspian

Ellie Muir
Thursday 22 December 2022 10:15
Aaron Paul has reportedly changed his baby son’s name, after successfully filing a legal petition.

The eight-month-old baby was originally named Casper Emerson Paul on his birth certificate.  Now, however, the actor has opted for the name Ryden Caspian Paul.

The Breaking Bad actor, 43, has also changed his legal surname Sturtevant to his stage name, Paul. His wife, the actor and director Lauren Parsekian, has also reportedly changed her last name legally to Paul.

TMZ claims to have obtained legal documents, filed by Paul, that reveal the application for name change of Paul, his wife and his son, have all been approved.

In November, it was reported that Paul filed a petition to legally change the name of his son. It now appears that the petition has been successfully approved.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Paul for comment.

Paul and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Story Annabelle, in 2018. Ryden Caspian is their second child.

Earlier this year, Paul revealed the gesture he made to former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston following the birth of his second child.

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC crime drama, told Jimmy Fallon that he had asked Cranston to be his child’s godfather.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the birth of his son in April, the actor said: “[Cranston] has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.

“He said ‘no’,” Paul joked.

Speaking seriously, the actor expressed affection for his former co-star, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad.

“No, he was very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death, he’s one of my best friends in the world,” he said.

