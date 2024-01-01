Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East reveals she is pregnant

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East has announced that she is pregnant.

The host of spin-off series It Takes Two shared the news on her Instagram page on New Year’s Day.

Sharing a picture visibly displaying her baby bump, the TV star revealed to fans that she is expecting a child with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, a French fashion designer and celebrity stylist.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “2024 is gonna be different...”

East, who is also known for competiting in The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, has been in a relationship with Badiane-Robin since 2010. The pair tied the knot in 2019.

She competed on the 20th series of Strictly in 2022, and was partnered with pro dancer Vito Coppola throughout her time on the hit BBC show.

East finished the series as a runner-up, having survived a record-equalling four dance-offs. She was announced as the host of spin-off series It Takes Two last year, taking over the role from Rylan. Janette Manrara also presents It Takes Two alongside her.

Fans and well-wishers flooded East’s Instagram page with encouragement and congratulations following the announcement of her pregnancy.

Fleur East pictured on 6 December (Getty Images for The National Lo)

“OMG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so so so happy for you,” wrote Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach, who competed on the most recent series of Strictly, ultimately winning the competition.

“WooooHooooo!!!!!!!! Yes!!!! Congratulations to you beautiful people,” wrote the athlete Dame Denise Lewis, who also competed on Strictly.

“Congrats guys! Amazing news,” commented JLS musician Marvin Humes, who rose to fame on The X Factor.

The most recent series of Strictly aired on BBC One late last year, beginning in September and coming to a close on 16 December.

Alongside Leach, the competition also saw celebrities such as Les Dennis, Nikita Kanda, Jody Cundy, Amanda Abbington, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Rippon and Bobby Brazier show off their moves on the dancefloor.

Over the Christmas break, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood addressed “vicious rumours” that he was set to depart the series.

Appearing on Lorraine , Horwood shut down the claims that he was set to give up his role on the show.

Asked by host Kate Lawler whether he would be returning to the series in 2024, Horwood said: “Yes, you are. I’m definitely coming back. Don’t believe any of those vicious rumours, no, no, no.”

However, he intimated that he would no longer be performing in the group dance numbers alongside his fellow judges.

“I might hang up my dancing shoes just on the stage and go towards direction, but that’s about it,” he said.