Former flight attendant reveals the five things she’d never do on a plane

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A former flight attendant has revealed a list of five things that she would never do on a plane.

On TikTok, Kat Kamalani frequently shares travelling tips. In a recent video, she shared a range of things that she would ultimately avoid doing anytime she’s on a flight. For example, she said that she would “never get on an airplane without bringing snacks” since “you never know what could happen”.

Her second rule is that she “would never drink the hot water” on a plane, which ultimately eliminates coffee and tea as beverage options. She also noted that she posted a video back in January 2021, when she revealed that the “water tanks” and “hot coffee” machines are “rarely cleaned”.

“Those water tanks are never cleaned and they are disgusting,” she said at the time. “We rarely, rarely drink the coffee or tea. They come from the same water tank, and so when you’re drink that coffee and tea, it comes from that hot water, and it’s absolutely disgusting.”

In her recent TikTok clip about travelling rules, Kamalani said that her third tip would be to “always obey the flight attendants and what they say”.

She then explained her fourth rule, which was to never book a trip without looking up alternative flights and hotels “just in case anything happens”.

Kamalani added that her fifth tip was that she’d “never divulge too much information, personal information, to someone who’s sitting next to [her] and asking about [her] life”.

In the caption, she shared one final tip for travellers, writing: “Oh and please don’t walk around with your shoes off.”

As of 24 August, the ex-flight attendant’s video has more than 4.4m views, with TikTok users in the comments explaining their own experiences and strategies when travelling.

“I usually make up a new life and share false random but entertaining stories about my life,” one wrote.

“I pack a BUFFET and people think I’m nuts,” another added.

A third person said: “Bring a blanket!!!!! It’s always cold.”

However, other people didn’t necessarily agree with Kamalani’s advice.

“Getting to know people beside you is what makes flights tolerable. Especially if you’re stranded on the runway,” one wrote.

“I’ve been a flight attendant for 22 yrs,” another said. “I’ve been drinking the hot water for 22 yrs and I’m still alive.”

The Independent has contacted Kamalani for comment.