A woman has shared her flirting fail after attempting to engage in conversation with her “cute” landlord about her broken faucet.

Penny McNatt, a 25 year old who lives in Missouri and who goes by the username @penny_mcnatt on TikTok, shared the conversation this week, in which she could be seen texting her landlord to inform him that the faucet in her kitchen had stopped working again. However, after her landlord asked for a photo, McNatt proceeded to send one of herself and the faucet.

“Ok… can you send me a pic of it? Might need to be replaced,” McNatt’s landlord wrote, to which she replied with a selfie showing her pointing to the faucet.

Rather than address McNatt’s presence in the photo, the video shows that her landlord replied asking her to send a better photo of the sink. “Can you send a close-up pic please…” he wrote.

After joking that he might be “into it,” McNatt proceeded to share a close-up photo of herself smiling.

Unfortunately, the TikToker’s landlord didn’t seem to find the humour in the flirting attempt, as he replied: “Of the faucet not you…”

According to McNatt, she then tried to “play it cool,” with the TikTok showing that she replied: “Oh yeah, my bad.”

On TikTok, where McNatt captioned the video, which has since been viewed more than 3.7m times: “How flirting a little with my cute landlord went,” it has been met with horrified responses from viewers expressing their second-hand embarrassment over the flirting fail.

“The second-hand embarrassment is making my stomach hurt,” one person commented.

Another said: “Omg that’s so awkward. Second-hand embarrassment levels are too high.”

Others claimed the only thing McNatt could do now was find somewhere else to live, with one viewer writing: “I would learn to fix everything myself or 100 per cent move out.”

“So how quickly did you move out?” someone else asked.

The exchange also prompted some viewers to joke that McNatt should have her rent increased after the failed flirting attempt.

“He should’ve increased rent after that,” one person joked, while someone else said: “He totally wants you…r money.”

However, others acknowledged that the time may not have been right for an attempt at flirting, as McNatt’s landlord was probably more concerned with the faucet. “Lol. In his defence, when you own property, anything involving leaking water is stressful,” one viewer noted.