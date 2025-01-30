Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer Florence Mirsky has apologized after being filmed shouting racial slurs at parking attendants in Beverly Hills, California.

Footage of Mirsky began circulating on Tuesday (January 28) showing her confronting the valet workers and using a slur for immigrants.

She then tells the workers: “President Donald Trump is doing good things because you guys rape people. You guys rape and kill people.”

Mirsky, who shares a son with Grammy-winning record producer Scott Storch, then hands a $100 bill to one of the parking attendants and asks him to give her her change. She calls them “poor” while bragging that she is “rich.” One of the attendants responds saying she is “poor of soul,” before she holds her phone up at another worker and asks him if he “wanted to report” her.

The video ends with her receiving her car keys from the valet worker. She then hits the phone that was recording her and told that person to “get out of my f***ing face.”

She was hit with immense backlash in the comments on the initial Instagram video, with one influencer, Carmen Ortega, claiming she’d had an altercation with Mirsky in the past.

“She needs to be reminded the last time she crossed a Latina, I mopped her floor with her face,” Ortega wrote.

While it’s now been deleted, Mirsky later posted a statement on Instagram to apologize for her behavior.

“I love Mexicans, and all people of all colors and religion!!” she wrote in her Instagram Story, reposted on X/Twitter. “I did what I could today and apologized to the two men that did nothing to me. I am in a calm state of mind and I know I’m the farthest thing to racist. Just a spoiled brat with a dirty mouth. And that’s the realist I can be. Sorry everyone.”

She added: “I take full accountability but meant nothing I said.”

open image in gallery Mirsky said she ‘takes accountability for the things’ said in ‘an over-emotional state of mind’ ( msflojo / Instagram )

Mirsky also posted multiple videos to her Instagram Story about the situation. In one since-deleted clip, she claimed that the parking attendant “grabbed her a**,” before she called him the racial slur.

She noted that while she was “so wrong” for the remark she made, she felt “so violated” in the moment. She also claimed that she wished she called the police following the incident. “I am sorry for what I said. I’ve been around Mexicans, dated Mexicans my whole life. My parents are immigrants,” she continued. “I am the farthest thing from racist possible.”

In another deleted video on her Story, Mirsky filmed herself returning to the valet to apologize. After claiming the worker accepted her apology, she told him that “he knew” what the previous attendant “did to” her.

“Please at least be real,” she told him, as he was talking to a customer who was parking their car. “I’m the farthest thing from racist possible. I told you, you’re a good-looking guy with green eyes… Can you at least admit what the guy did to me?”

On Wednesday (January 29), Mirsky posted another statement to apologize for the viral video, saying she takes “accountability for the things” said in “an over-emotional state of mind,” which she understands doesn’t excuse “the racist aggression” toward the parking attendant.

“Racism is never okay and my words were both hurtful and inappropriate,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I apologize to all the hard-working Hispanics in Beverly Hills and also the community that has been hurt by my recent actions. I will work to do better for myself and my community and hope you will forgive me as I meant no harm to anyone.”

She concluded: “Moments leading up to my outburst were triggered by previous trauma and sexual advances made by the gentleman recording the video. However, I realize my reaction to the situation was not handled appropriately.”

Mirsky has more than 70,500 followers on Instagram, where she shows off her luxury lifestyle.