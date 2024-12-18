Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matilda Djerf, a Swedish influencer and co-founder of the popular fashion brand Djerf Avenue, has responded to accusations that she created a climate of “psychological terror” in her workplace.

Djerf, 27, a Forbes 30 under 30 honouree, is alleged to have regularly yelled at her employees, forced one to scrub her personal toilet, and made fatphobic comments.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday (December 17), Djerf addressed the claims with an apology and a reflection on her role as a leader.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been quiet on social media,” the fashion influencer wrote. “My highest priority has been to meet with the Djerf Avenue team and speak to them. I am fully aware that my words here are not an answer or a solution, but for me it’s important to write this directly to you.”

Acknowledging her shortcomings, Djerf admitted to feeling unprepared for the rapid growth of her company. “When I started Djerf Avenue, I never expected that the company would be what it is today… I wasn’t ready. I had never led a team prior to this, I had never built a company prior to this, and under a lot of stress, high tempo, and naivety, I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be. And for that, I am so, so sorry.”

Djerf emphasized her commitment to personal and professional growth, stating, “I wish my growth happened faster. I want to underline that I’m extremely committed to getting it right and to continuing growing.”

Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf said she wishes ‘my growth happened faster’ after workplace bullying accusations ( Instagram/matildadjerf )

Concluding her statement, Djerf pledged to prioritize growth and accountability moving forward. “I’m committed and want to focus my all on becoming the best leader and colleague I can be. I’ll keep learning and working to ensure Djerf Avenue is a safe, inclusive space for everyone. I want to end by saying thank you to all of you who’ve had honest and transparent conversations with me over the past few days.”

Djerf Avenue, known for its minimalist Scandinavian designs, has grown rapidly since its launch in 2019. However, former employees told Aftonbladet about alleged toxic behavior behind the scenes.

“She could yell at you in front of the whole office, I was scared every day that I would get a scolding,” said one of the eleven staff members who came forward.

“I’ve probably never been so scared of a person in my life,” said another, as staff reported “crying every day”, having “panic attacks” and “hyperventilating.”

“A recurring stress is what many describe as a favouritism culture, where you are moved up and down in the hierarchy,” said the report.

This included her personal bathroom, which only Djerf’s “favourite” employees were allowed to use. When one staff member used the room by mistake, another employee was reportedly forced to scrub the toilet clean before Djerf could use it again.

In a statement shared with The Independent, the influencer initially said she didn’t “recognize myself in these claims.”

She said, “I want to emphasise that I take responsibility and see this as an opportunity to reflect, develop, and contribute to a better culture for all employees at Djerf Avenue. I will actively work on my leadership, including continuing to seek support from a coach.”