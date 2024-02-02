Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florence Pugh has admitted her mom acted “young, wild, and free” with Snoop Dogg at an Oscars party a few years ago.

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance with her Dune: Part Two co-stars, the 28-year-old actress made an unlikely confession about her mom, Deborah Mackin. Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler played the show’s classic game of “True or False.”

The Don’t Worry Darling lead couldn’t contain her laughter as she told everyone how her mom could cross out “get high with Snoop Dogg” on a bingo card at the 92nd Academy Awards. That year, Pugh’s parents accompanied her as she was nominated for her Little Women role. But her mom and dad didn’t just come with her to the ceremony, they were with her at a few after-parties as well.

“We went to the after-parties and... my mom disappeared for an hour,” Pugh proclaimed. “She came back and she’d... got high with Snoop Dogg.”

To make matters more hilarious, Pugh thought back to when she encountered the rapper at a celebration for Oppenheimer.

“I was like, ‘You... you got my mom high,’” she said to Snoop Dogg at the 2023 party. “And he was like: ‘Where is she?’”

Pugh imitated Snoop Dogg’s voice, adding how the artist told her they had to send a video of the two of them to her mom. In the video, he exclaimed: “Where are you, baby? I miss you!”

In November of 2023, the “Doggyland” creator announced that he was done smoking. Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram to share a candid admission with his audience.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Fans were confused about what “smoke” meant to him, and whether he was talking about marijuana. The beloved music icon is known for his relationship with weed, as he’s openly talked about smoking weed at the White House.

To clarify the confusion, Snoop Dogg posted an advertisement for the smokeless fire pit company Solo Stove.

“I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking: ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing,’” he said. “But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless.”

The camera backed away to show Snoop Dogg sitting by a Solo Stove designed to remove any smoke.