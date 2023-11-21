Snoop Dogg has revealed what he really meant after he shocked fans by stating that he is “giving up smoke”.

Many fans took this to mean the rapper was giving up cannabis, but it turns out he was simply promoting a new smokeless fire pit.

“I know what you’re thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I’m done with it,” the hip-hop star said in the advert.

“Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless.

“Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke. Clever.”