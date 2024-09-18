Florence Pugh reveals she’s in a new relationship after ‘nasty’ Zach Braff scrutiny

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Florence Pugh has revealed she’s in a new relationship while reflecting on the “nasty” scrutiny she received when she dated Scrubs star Zach Braff.

The 28-year-old actor reflected on her and Braff’s three-year romance during her cover story interview with British Vogue, published on September 18.

“I had to be public in the past because people were bullying me and bullying my partner,” she said. “Mine and Zach’s relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families.”

Pugh was quick to defend their relationship in December 2019 from criticism over their 21-year age gap.

“I think for anyone I’m with, I want to protect them. It’s not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I’ve ever read about someone that I love,” the Midsommar star continued. “So that was necessary. I needed to talk about it. I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed.”

The former couple broke up in 2022. In the Vogue interview, Pugh also confirmed that she’s seeing someone new but did not share who they were.

open image in gallery Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated for around three years and went on to work with each other ( Getty Images )

“We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster,” she said. “I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”

Since their breakup, Braff has made it clear that he and his ex are on good terms.

“Well, we love each other. We love each other and we’re friends,” he said, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in December 2023. “I was on the Today show this morning, and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was to give approvals, so we love each other a lot.”

The Scrubs alum also praised Pugh’s performance in his film, A Good Person, which they worked on shortly after their split. He previously shared how he wrote the character of Allison with Pugh in mind.

“Listen, I think it’s pretty clear across the world that I’m not biased when I say that she is one of the finest actresses working today and I think anyone who gives watching A Good Person a chance will see that she’s just extraordinary,” he said.