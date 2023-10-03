10 ways to please the foodie in your life

From culinary food tours and coffee subscriptions to delicious spices, there’s a little bit of everything in our latest food and drink guide. Read on and discover some great ways to upgrade your home cooking and your palate.

Embark on the ultimate break for foodies

(Food Lover Tour)

Food Lover Tour® is a culinary walking tour company with a special focus on international cuisine. The perfect choice for those with a passion for food, it currently offers tours in the likes of Spain, Portugal and France, and will soon include options in Turkey and Italy, too. Each tour involves a visit to several authentic bars and restaurants, which all serve locally sourced dishes and drinks. Whether you’re looking for a unique holiday activity or a gift for a loved one, Food Lover Tour®’s itineraries are perfect for couples, colleagues, friends and families, with each catering for children aged two and above.

Enjoy 15% off your first food tour with promo code Foodlovers (valid until 28/02/24).

Head to foodlovertour.com and taste your way around a new city

Ease the pain of debilitating hangovers

(Myrkl)

Myrkl (pronounced miracle) is a unique food supplement designed for responsible adults who want to enjoy socialising without potentially having to compromise the next day. With Myrkl, you can enjoy your night out knowing that you’ve taken steps to prevent a hangover: 9am meeting? Not a problem. Yoga class on Saturday morning? Looking forward to it. Myrkl is the result of more than 30 years of research and development by Swedish company, De Faire Medical. The formula, which could potentially help promote mental clarity, productivity and heightened wellbeing, contains a unique blend of high-performing bacteria, L-cysteine and vitamin B12, contributing to the reduction of fatigue, the support of red blood cell formation and supporting the normal function of the immune system. Myrkl contains both prebiotics and probiotics, that are suitable for vegans and vegetarians. For optimal results, take two capsules of Myrkl, two hours before drinking. Always drink responsibly.

New customers can take 15% off their first order with code HEALTH. Valid until Sunday 31 December 2023.

Find out more at myrkl.co.uk

Get dinner for a tenner

(Tortilla)

While the current weather might not be quite like it is in Mexico City, customers can get an authentic taste of Latin America — for an affordable price — at Tortilla. The California-inspired Mexican brand has recently launched its £10 Sunsets menu, featuring freshly prepared burritos, tacos, naked burritos or salads, each complete with a side of your choice, from juicy corn ribs to crunchy tortilla chips with salsa. And if that wasn’t enough to entice you, you can wash your meal down with a £2.50 happy hour Beavertown Neck Oil IPA, or a house margarita, along with a range of other beers and ciders, available from 5pm to 8pm daily for loyalty members. Inspired by San Francisco’s taquerias, each restaurant boasts a relaxed vibe with neon lights and feel-good tunes, perfect for dinners with friends. No booking required. Sign up to loyalty for exclusive offers such as £2.50 happy hour.

Find your local at tortilla.co.uk

Create a memorable event with the help of Tipsy Parties

(Tipsy Parties)

Whether it’s a hen do, birthday party, or company get-together, Tipsy Parties has got you covered. They offer a range of activities and services, including cocktail classes, event bartenders, and themed spirit tastings. Their cocktail classes are fully mobile, can accommodate up to 50 people and include all ingredients, glassware and professional cocktail kits for you to all get mixing and shaking. Participants can unleash their inner mixologist by choosing from a selection of popular cocktails or mocktails and themed options such as molecular, tropical, or festive are available as well. Fun and games are also included during the session, ensuring a sociable experience for everyone. With nationwide availability, Tipsy Parties has established itself as one of the UK’s leading providers of mixologists since its launch in 2013.

To learn more, visit tipsyparties.co.uk

Make a barista-style flat white at home

(Lost Sheep Coffee)

Upgrade your morning brew with Lost Sheep Coffee. The specialty coffee roastery, based in Kent, has been committed to roasting fully traceable, traded and hand-roasted coffee since 2012. Its journey began in 2011 when owners Stuart and Sarah quit their jobs to spend a year backpacking. It was when they tasted Aussie-style coffee in Melbourne, that they knew they had to bring it back to the UK for everyone to try. Now with over a decade of experience and passion for quality, Lost Sheep sells coffee that’s crafted by hand in small batches, meaning you have the very best experience, every time. Its award-winning blend Get to the Hopper is a super-smooth and incredibly chocolatey formula, with caramel tasting notes and a rich combination of Colombian and Brazilian speciality beans. Perfect for creating a true Aussie-inspired flat white or latte, it’s both Rainforest Alliance certified and speciality grade.

Try yours today at shop.lostsheepcoffee.com

Sign up to the ultimate coffee subscription

(Ozone Coffee Roasters)

Elevate your coffee experience with Ozone’s Passenger Subscription, delivering 52 curated coffees to your door annually. Savour the world’s finest single origin coffees from the comfort of your home, each seasonally picked bytheir expert team and freshly roasted to order. The process is incredibly simple: choose your coffee via the website, tell the team if you’d prefer whole beans or ground, one bag or two and weekly or monthly, and wait for your blend to turn up on your doorstep. Memberships can be changed, paused or cancelled at any time, and there are a number of flexible frequency options to match your brewing habits, as well as free UK delivery. Plus, with Christmas coming up, it’s the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Embark on a coffee adventure today and get 20% off your first three orders with code OZONEPASSENGER20 at ozonecoffee.co.uk. Discount not valid on pre-paid subscriptions or gift vouchers

Spice up your lunch break

(Coco Di Mama)

It’s finally Autumn — the perfect time of year to indulge and feel guilt-free. Cult favourite Coco di Mama has launched a new menu, fuelled by hearty, comforting flavours — right on time for the season. Its new Lasagne Soup has all the flavours of a classic lasagne, soup-style. Loaded with beef Bolognese, mafaldine (ribbon-shaped) pasta, Italian herbs and melty mozzarella, it’s the perfect way to warm up on your lunch break. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, how about the Sausage, Leek & Pecorino, a rich, creamy and cheesy white ragu with seasoned sausage, Italian pecorino, sautéed leeks and garlic. Or how about the Spicy Pollo Lasagne, a best-selling pasta sauce with pulled chicken layered between lasagne sheets, smothered in creamy bechamel and oozing mozzarella . Tummy rumbling yet?

View the new menu at cocodimama.co.uk

Join a unique club to access single cask whisky

(Caskshare)

If you want to get your hands on whisky that you can’t buy anywhere else, it’s time to join Caskshare. This special whisky club boasts one-of-a-kind releases from new and established distilleries across Scotland and around the world. Plus, if you join the Caskshare Collective, you can access the club’s barrel bank and enjoy a 10% discount on bottles every month, next to free delivery and access to online and in-person events. At Caskshare, whisky is bottled from only one cask, at cask strength, which is as close to tasting the premium spirit directly from the cask as you’ll get. Roughly 200 bottles are in each release, all carefully selected by a small team of experts, and beautifully presented, with a different art collaboration on each bottle.

Join Caskshare for just £59 a year by using code LOVEWHISKY at caskshare.com - Offer valid until Sunday 31 December 2023

Step into a winter wonderland in Mayfair

(Novikov Restaurant )

Looking for a restaurant for a special occasion this Christmas? For 12 years, Novikov Restaurant and Bar has been at the forefront of Mayfair’s vibrant dining scene. The glamorous restaurant is home to both an Italian and Asian restaurant, as well as the lounge bar, a haven for those seeking late-night excitement. Guests will immediately sense the vibrant and electrifying energy once they step inside. From Thursday 23rd till Saturday 25th of November Novikov will be hosting Mayfair Christmas Market. Mayfair Place will transform itself into a winter wonderland, where guests are invited to shop, drink, eat and even meet a reindeer or two. Browse unique gifts from a range of stores, and after all that shopping has left you hungry, Novikov will be on hand with an array of goodies from its Italian and Asian restaurants.

Novikov Restaurant & Bar, 50A Berkeley Street, London, W1J 8HA.

Find more information at novikovrestaurant.co.uk

(Mex Grocer)

Stock up your seasoning cupboard Tajin Chilli & Lime Seasoning is a Mexican spice blend of sea salt, chilli peppers and dehydrated lime that discerning foodies can’t get enough of. This seasoning has become very popular recently: having launched in Mexico, it’s now available all over Europe. It’s incredibly versatile and is the perfect addition to a wide range of foods including fruits, vegetables, complex dishes and even drinks (perfect for a spicy margarita). Until recently, the product was very difficult to find in the UK, however, thanks to MexGrocer, one of the largest Mexican food importers in the UK and Europe, you can now find it across the UK in local shops and Costco. Add some spice to your lunches and dinners with Tajin. For a limited time, shoppers can get one FREE Tajin Chilli & Lime Seasoning when they spend £35 or over with code MXTAJIN. Valid until Thursday 30 November 2023.

Order today at mexgrocer.co.uk

