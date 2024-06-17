12 food and drink brands to spice up your summer

During the busy summer months, it can be easy to go back to the same old seasonal foods and drinks.

Whether you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to your favourite takeaway or are interested in discovering European delicacies, we’ve rounded up 12 brands you need to know about to make this summer the most flavourful yet.

Transport yourself to the US with an LA-style smash burger

( Bun and Sum )

Created by two east London brothers, Bun and Sum is a popular burger joint with branches in Bow, Hackney, Camden Market and Whitechapel that specialises in ‘proper’ American-style smash burgers.

The thinly smashed, crispy beef patties are made using fresh beef every day, along with high-quality imported American products — creating the taste of a classic all-American burger.

Taking inspiration from Utah’s Crown Burgers chain, the Pastrami Burger offers brisket cured for a week and then smoked and added on top of a burger to give you that perfect American deli treat.

You can also try the Bow Dip Burger, 12-hour smoked brisket on top of two patties and served au jus, a delicious take on the Gargiulo Burger from Brennan & Carr in Brooklyn.

Bun and Sum offers a 10% discount for students, civil servants and key workers.

Book now

The plant-based meat you can serve with confidence this grill season

( Juicy Marbles )

Juicy Marbles is the cult brand behind one of the world’s first 100% plant based steaks with high-grade marbling and plant-based ribs with bones.

The pioneering whole cuts, lauded for their versatility and ‘muscle-like’ meaty texture and flavour, have won multiple awards, including The Grocer’s Champion spot for Best Plant-Based Meat of 2023.

Unlike the plant-based burgers and sausages many of us are used to, Marbles’ meats can be used just like conventional whole cuts to make anything from hearty steak dinners and classical French cuisine to an indulgent barbecue spread.

Find Juicy Marbles’ Thick-Cut Filet Steaks at your local Tesco, Waitrose or Whole Foods using the Store Locator on their website and receive a 20% discount on your first order with code FIRST20 (offer valid until 30 July 2024).

Buy online

Get a taste of the real India at a gourmet London restaurant

( Masala Zone )

With locations across central London, Masala Zone restaurants offer proper Indian food spanning regions and cooking styles.

All the dishes on offer originate from the true source of Indian food — the family homes and dynamic street stalls across India.

Menus cover a range of cuisine, such as 18 different types of grazing small plates, delicious home thalis and an array of regional curries. The individual interiors are a sophisticated display of Indian art and tradition infused with contemporary design.

All branches have garnered praise from the true aficionados of Indian food, such as leading critics Fay Maschler and Jay Rayner.

Independent readers receive a 15% discount off the special seven small plate grazing selection at any of the four restaurant locations. Offer ends 31 July 2024.

Book now

Spend your summer nights in a lively Italian Mayfair restaurant

( Bocconcino )

A renowned Italian restaurant brand with two central London locations in Mayfair and Soho, Bocconcino offers an elegant yet fun dining experience with DJ nights, live music and weekend brunches.

This summer, Bocconcino invites you to relish in a vibrant dining experience. Enjoy terrace cocktails during aperitivo hour in Soho with complimentary Italian-style tapas and refreshing spritz cocktails or visit the Mayfair location to indulge in live music every Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Thursdays, you can enjoy a bottomless dinner featuring truffle pasta prepared in a pecorino cheese wheel. Bocconcino promises a delightful escape, blending exquisite cuisine with lively entertainment for an unforgettable summer.

Book a five-course tasting menu and enjoy a complimentary bottle of Prosecco with code TASTINGPRO — minimum two guests, maximum six (Offer valid from 1st of July to 31st of August 2024).

Book now

Discover the perfect wine pairing for the summer festivities

( Ciù Ciù )

A group of wineries that gained its name from the Bartolemei family nickname, Ciù Ciù presents its Ciù’s Offida Merlettaie Pecorino wine.

A grape from Marche, Pecorino’s mineral has a dry extract, which gives the grape an extraordinary power of standing different vinification methods and a great ageing potential.

Named after another prominent local tradition, ‘Merlettaie’ translates as lace makers, and the label depicts the municipality of Offida’s town hall.

Round and complex, Ciù’s Offida Merlettaie Pecorino pairs wonderfully with medium- or long-seasoned cheeses, mushrooms, truffle, risotto or large salt-water fish cooked in the oven. Ciù Ciù’s Offida Merlettaie Pecorino stands out as a delicious offering that celebrates local heritage and high-quality produce.

Find out more

Enjoy a healthy alternative to beer with the same flavour

( Below Brew Co )

From barbecues and garden parties to weddings, the busy summer months can put a strain on our health, despite how much fun is being had.

Below Brew Co. decided there was a way to enjoy the delicious taste of the alcohol most of us love without the bitter aftertaste of a hangover the next day.

What began with a desire to drink good beer while staying healthy has transformed into a line of 9 alcohol-free beers with great flavour. Below Brew Co.’s award-winning range of brews are enjoyed in over 10 countries.

This summer, try the bestselling NEIPA The Cosmic the Turtle, offering complex fruity notes of pineapple, guava and papaya — the perfect summer smasher.

Receive a 20% discount with code ONLINE20 (offer valid until 31 August 2024)

Buy now

Get perfectly steamed rice in a fraction of the time

( Tilda )

As one of the UK’s number one rice brands, Tilda knows how busy life can get, leaving little time to cook.

Tilda’s steamed rice pouches can be heated in a microwave in just two minutes or on the hob in three minutes — perfect for quick and easy lunches or dinners. Whether you prefer a hot Firecracker rice or a zesty Lime & Coriander rice, there’s something for everyone and every dish in one of the range’s 25 delicious flavours.

Buy a Tilda steamed rice pouch for a chance to win one of 80 exciting prizes. Plus, all entries are automatically entered into a final grand prize draw to win a flavour-filled holiday for two. Offer ends 19 July 2024. T&Cs apply.

Discover more

Experience the essence of southern Italy in an expertly crafted spirit

( Altamura )

Altamura Distilleries was founded to offer products that embody the unique essence of Altamura wheat.

The city of Altamura in Puglia, Italy, is home to pane di Altamura, the only bread in the world protected by a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification.

Sourced from a single family that’s been farming this unique wheat for over a century, Altamura uses the same wheat used in its bread to distil its spirits.

The hard durum wheat of Altamura, which traces its history back over 2,000 years, imparts an umami taste and smooth mouthfeel, described as ‘morbida’ in Italian.

Experts in the region, Altamura Distilleries has distilled the terroir of Altamura and the essence of its wheat into every sip of its unique vodka — resulting in an intense and smooth flavour that delights the senses.

Find out more

Savour summer with fruity alcohol-free spirits

( Sentia )

For those looking to enjoy summer while cutting back on alcohol — or avoiding it altogether — SENTIA Spirits produces functional alcohol alternatives for health-conscious adult social drinkers looking for something more than just an alcohol-free drink.

Founded by neuroscientist Professor David Nutt and informed by his years of experience addressing the harms of alcohol, SENTIA Spirits provides customers with better choices in the no and low-alcohol space.

Merging age-old wisdom with cutting-edge science, the collection includes GABA Red, a blend of berries and forest fruits offering floral and rich botanical flavours perfect for after-work drinks, weekend wind-downs or just as a nightcap.

If you’d rather have something warmer, earthy and spiced, GABA Black’s smoky, bitter finish is perfect for an energising lunchtime catch-up or lively evening gathering. For best results, combine SENTIA Spirits with your favourite mixers.

Buy now

Give your food the original Jamaican kick this summer

( Walkerswood )

Foodies, spice-lovers and Jamaican cuisine experts, look no further for the sauce of the summer.

Established in 1978, Walkerswood Caribbean Foods was the first company to export Jamaican jerk seasoning.

With a factory located in the town of Walkerswood, just outside the world-famous tourist town of Ocho Rios in Jamaica, the brand offers an authentic taste of Jamaica, steeped in years of history and flavour expertise.

The iconic Walkerswood hot and spicy Jamaican jerk seasoning is made using fresh Jamaican scotch bonnet peppers, escallon, pimento, thyme and other traditional seasonings and spices to give you the taste of the jerk.

This summer, try the brand’s newest product, Walkerswood Green All Purpose Seasoning, for a reliable and delicious flavour kick that will spice up any meal. Available to buy in store or online at Tesco

Buy now

Feed your mind, body and taste buds on a stunning wine tour

( Iberian Wine Tours )

Whether a complete novice or seasoned connoisseur, if you’re looking to learn more about wine, Iberian Wine Tours has the experience for you.

Iberian Wine Tours runs a selection of high-class food and wine tours throughout the world. The tours offer an informal and fun approach to wine, as well as an introduction to the food and culture of the country you’re in.

During the tour, you’ll meet great characters in unique places, discovering the very best of every destination, with flexibility to choose between pre-listed or customised private itineraries based on your interests.

Iberian Wine Tours is currently offering food and wine tours to Northern Portugal and Galicia, Southern Portugal and Madeira, Rioja & San Sebastián, Chile & Argentina and Burgundy. They also run wine tours to Italy, as well as gastronomic tours to Ireland and Scotland.

Just turn up with a bit of enthusiasm and freedom of mind, and Iberian Wine Tours will do the rest.

Find out more

Delight in a convenient, money-saving alternative to Chinese takeaway

( Wowzabox )

If you’re a fan of Asian flavours but tired of takeaways, it’s time to check out WowzaBox.

This new startup specialises in delivering authentic, premium Chinese meal kits right to your door. Unlike other recipe boxes, minimal cooking is required as everything is already prepped for you.

Most meals are ready in minutes, as the meat is already marinated and the vegetables are chopped — all that’s left to do is follow the instructions. With more than 50 dishes to choose from and no subscription needed, you can pick any recipe you fancy cooking.

The dishes are individually priced, ranging from approximately £7 to £15 per dish, typically serving two people. WowzaBox even offers next-day delivery and the option to plan four weeks ahead — the perfect premium alternative to takeaway.

Use discount code £1GBC to get a £1 Gong Bao Chicken. Offer valid until 31 July 2024.

Find out more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.