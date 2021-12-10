Aldi opens the UK’s cheapest champagne bar with glasses for £2.33

Aldi has launched the UK’s cheapest champagne bar in London’s West End, selling glasses of the supermarket’s award-winning champagne for just £2.33.

The “Veuve Champagne Bar” is open to the public, but will only be available for a limited time, until 11pm Sunday 12 December.

Located a “stone’s throw away from the swanky bars of Selfridges and Claridge’s”, Aldi’s luxury bar stocks its Veuve Monsigny Champagne, which was named one of the best bubblies in the world in 2018.

The bestselling champagne was awarded a “silver outstanding” medal at the 2018 International Wine and Spirits Competition.

The Independent crowned the celebratory drink as the best budget champagne to celebrate with on any occasion this year, describing it as “fresh, zesty and bubbly, with way more character than wines twice the price”.

Aldi opened the Veuve Champagne Bar on Wednesday 8 December and invited members of the public to sample the champagne – but customers did not know that the venue was launched by the supermarket.

Many thought the champagne was priced at an average of £13.50 per glass, but were shocked to discover that Aldi was behind the bubbles.

According to the retailer, 26-year-old Olivia Jones, from Manchester, said: “The bar looked very interesting from the outside, and I couldn’t believe it when I was told the price.

“I thought a glass of champagne like that would cost around £12, especially after trying it. But £2.33 is crazy.”

Other feedback Aldi received about the wine was that it “tasted like Moet & Chandon” and “cheaper than you’d expect to pay anywhere in the country, let alone London”.

Priced at just £13.99 per bottle, the Veuve Monsigny Champagne is almost six times cheaper than shoppers thought it would be.

Customers can also select the Veuve Monsigny Rose (£2.83 a glass) or the alcohol-free Zerozecco (49p a glass) at the bar, or choose from a menu of champagne cocktails priced between £1.09 to £2.69, which was created by leading mixologist Pritesh Mody.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Our bubbly is the second-best-selling champagne in the country – and at £13.99 a bottle, the opportunity of making it the cheapest on offer in any champagne bar anywhere in the UK was too good a chance to miss.

“It might have shocked people to discover Aldi was behind such a great tasting glass of bubbly, but their enjoyment was no surprise to us.

“We are extremely proud of our award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne – it’s up there with the best bubblies available, and we hope our champagne and pop-up bar help spread some well-deserved cheer among the public this festive season.”