Asda to open 30 new ‘express’ stores across the UK

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Asda will launch its first standalone convenience stores next month, with 30 Asda Express stores set to open in 2023.

The first store will open in Sutton Coldfield on 8 November, while the second will open in London’s Tottenham Hale on 6 December.

Each store will stock around 3,000 products including fresh, ambient (products that can be stored at room temperature) and chilled groceries.

There will also be hot and cold “food for now” options from Asda’s own brand and partner brands, including Leon.

There will also be “food for later” options such as ready meals and a selection of £10 meal deals for two people.

The opening will create 37 new jobs and the 30 additional stores are set to create over 500 new jobs.

The first two stores will also offer a delivery service through Uber Eats along with parcel collection and return services.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The launch of our first two Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment for our great business and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

“The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.

“We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.“

He added: “I’m delighted to welcome the new colleagues at Sutton Coldfield and Tottenham Hale to the Asda family – leading us on our first steps into this market.

“I am grateful to all the colleagues who have worked with such pace and enthusiasm to bring this vision to life for Asda.”