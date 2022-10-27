Asda to release 97-product vegan Christmas range

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Christmas just weeks away, supermarkets are beginning to introduce their Christmas ranges in store.

Now, Asda has announced that its Christmas offering for 2022 will include 97 vegan products, including a plant-based turkey crown and vegan chocolate baubles.

The range will be released in store and online from Thursday 24 November, with further items to be released in the month leading up to Christmas.

The total offering includes 326 new items as part of the supermarket’s largest Christmas range to date.

Other items in the vegan range includes breaded vegan brie with a sweet chilli dip (£3.50), which sees vegan cheese bites coated in a golden paprika crumb.

The vegan chocolate bauble (£4.50) sees vegan chocolate mousse, cookie crumble and a caramel sauce inside a dark chocolate bauble, and the £5 soya-based “turkey crown” is topped with a flavoured crumb to give it that crispy skin texture and comes with a savoury umami butter.

Christmas slots are now available for Asda customers to book, with the supermarket’s Delivery Pass customers having priority access to the delivery slots.

Asda’s vegan chocolate bauble (Asda)

Tesco has also released its annual Christmas report today (27 October), which found that Britons will eat fewer turkeys and more Brussels sprouts this Christmas due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The report found that 58 per cent of its 2,000 respondents are changing their approach to Christmas this year in a bid to save costs.

Just 42 per cent of respondents said they would be eating roast turkey for their Christmas dinner this year, compared to 64 per cent in 2018.

The report said that the move away from turkey is favoured by the younger generation as just 30 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds plan on eating the festive bird for Christmas this year.