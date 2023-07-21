Hi Barbie! Nine cocktails inspired by the doll’s most iconic outfits

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re sick of all things Barbie, look away now.

Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited movie hits British cinemas today, after a week of press screenings in which the vast majority of the audience was dressed head to toe in pink.

If you are similarly inclined and planning a Barbie-themed celebration ahead of watching the film, we’ve crafted a delightful selection of cocktails inspired by her most iconic outfits. Don’t worry – there are other colours in there, too.

From her original black and white ensemble to her bright birthday get-up, there’s something for every style.

And for those off the booze, we’ve got you covered with some equally enchating mocktails.

Pink and Fabulous Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Step back into the ’80s when Barbie dazzled the world with her Pink and Fabulous outfit. This cocktail is an ode to that era, combining fruity flavours and a burst of pink goodness.

Ingredients:

2 oz raspberry vodka

1 oz peach schnapps

2 oz cranberry juice

1 oz lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Pink cotton candy (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

5. Garnish with a tuft of pink cotton candy for a touch of whimsy.

6. Serve and enjoy the fabulousness!

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz pink lemonade

2 oz cranberry juice

1 oz lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Pink cotton candy (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add pink lemonade, cranberry juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled mocktail glass.

5. Garnish with a tuft of pink cotton candy.

6. Sip and indulge in the pink fantasy!

Note: Pink cotton candy can be found at specialty stores or online.

Original Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Pay homage to the timeless beauty and elegance of the Original Barbie with this classic cocktail. Embrace simplicity and sophistication just like Barbie did when she first graced the world.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz gin

0.5 oz elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Club soda

Lemon twist (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.

5. Top up with club soda.

6. Garnish with a lemon twist for a touch of elegance.

Non-alcoholic option:

Ingredients:

2 oz elderflower soda

1 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Club soda

Lemon twist (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add elderflower soda, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.

5. Top up with club soda.

6. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Happy Birthday Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Let’s raise our glasses to Barbie’s special day with a celebratory cocktail. Inspired by her birthday outfit, this colourful and sweet drink will add a burst of joy to your Barbie movie premiere celebration.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz coconut rum

1 oz blue curaçao liqueur

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz cream of coconut

Edible glitter or sprinkles (for rim)

Colorful paper straw (for garnish)

Method:

1. Rim a chilled cocktail glass with edible glitter or sprinkles for a festive touch.

2. Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

3. Add coconut rum, blue curaçao liqueur, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut.

4. Shake well until chilled and frothy.

5. Strain into the prepared cocktail glass filled with ice.

6. Garnish with a colorful paper straw for a playful vibe.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz blue raspberry lemonade

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz cream of coconut

Edible glitter or sprinkles (for rim)

Colorful paper straw (for garnish)

Method:

1. Rim a chilled mocktail glass with edible glitter or sprinkles.

2. Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

3. Add blue raspberry lemonade, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut.

4. Shake well until chilled and frothy.

5. Strain into the prepared mocktail glass filled with ice.

6. Garnish with a colorful paper straw.

Day to Night Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Channel the versatility and glamor of Day to Night Barbie with this sophisticated cocktail. Just like Barbie transitions from daytime elegance to nighttime allure, this drink evolves with a mesmerising colour change.

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

1 oz butterfly pea flower tea (steeped and cooled)

0.5 oz lavender syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Lemon twist or edible flower (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add vodka, butterfly pea flower tea, lavender syrup, and fresh lemon juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass.

5. Garnish with a lemon twist or edible flower for an extra touch of elegance.

6. Watch the mesmerizing color change as you enjoy your drink.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz butterfly pea flower tea (steeped and cooled)

0.5 oz lavender syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Lemon twist or edible flower (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add butterfly pea flower tea, lavender syrup, and fresh lemon juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass.

5. Garnish with a lemon twist or edible flower.

Sparkling Pink Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Raise the glam quotient with this effervescent and shimmering cocktail inspired by Sparkling Pink Barbie. Embrace the sparkle and sophistication of Barbie’s dazzling personality as you sip on this delightful drink.

Ingredients:

2 oz pink gin

1 oz elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

2-3 dashes of edible pink glitter or shimmer dust

Sparkling rosé wine

Edible flower or fresh raspberry (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add pink gin, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lime juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled champagne flute.

5. Add 2-3 dashes of edible pink glitter or shimmer dust to create a sparkling effect.

6. Top up with sparkling rosé wine.

7. Garnish with an edible flower or fresh raspberry for a touch of elegance.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz pink lemonade

1 oz elderflower soda

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

2-3 dashes of edible pink glitter or shimmer dust

Sparkling water or club soda

Edible flower or fresh raspberry (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add pink lemonade, elderflower soda, and fresh lime juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled champagne flute.

5. Add 2-3 dashes of edible pink glitter or shimmer dust.

6. Top up with sparkling water or club soda.

7. Garnish with an edible flower or fresh raspberry.

Earring Magic Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Indulge in the enchanting allure of Earring Magic Barbie with this mysterious and delightful cocktail. Let the magical combination of flavours transport you to a realm of wonder and elegance.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz black vodka

0.5 oz blue curaçao liqueur

1 oz blackberry liqueur

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Blackberries or edible flowers (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add black vodka, blue curaçao liqueur, blackberry liqueur, and fresh lemon juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with blackberries or edible flowers for an elegant touch.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz blackberry lemonade

1 oz blueberry syrup

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Blackberries or edible flowers (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add blackberry lemonade, blueberry syrup, and fresh lemon juice.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with blackberries or edible flowers.

Totally Hair Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Get ready to shake and stir with the vibrant and colourful Totally Hair Barbie cocktail. Inspired by Barbie’s bold and exuberant fashion, this drink is a burst of tropical flavors that will transport you to a sun-soaked paradise.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz white rum

1 oz coconut rum

1 oz mango juice

1 oz orange juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz grenadine syrup

Pineapple slice or cherry (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add white rum, coconut rum, mango juice, orange juice, fresh lime juice, and grenadine syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled hurricane glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a pineapple slice or cherry for a tropical touch.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz mango juice

2 oz orange juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz grenadine syrup

Pineapple slice or cherry (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

2. Add mango juice, orange juice, fresh lime juice, and grenadine syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain into a chilled hurricane glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a pineapple slice or cherry.

Solo in the Spotlight Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Raise a toast to Solo in the Spotlight Barbie with this show-stopping cocktail. Just like Barbie’s unforgettable performance, this drink is bold, dynamic, and sure to steal the spotlight at your Barbie movie premiere celebration.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz bourbon

0.5 oz amaretto liqueur

0.5 oz simple syrup

2-3 dashes of aromatic bitters

Lemon twist (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes.

2. Add bourbon, amaretto liqueur, simple syrup, and aromatic bitters.

3. Stir well until chilled and properly mixed.

4. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a lemon twist for a touch of sophistication.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz black tea (chilled)

1 oz almond milk

0.5 oz simple syrup

2-3 dashes of aromatic bitters

Lemon twist (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes.

2. Add black tea, almond milk, simple syrup, and aromatic bitters.

3. Stir well until properly mixed.

4. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Enchanted Evening Barbie

Makes: 1 cocktail

Embark on a romantic and enchanting journey with this sophisticated cocktail inspired by Enchanted Evening Barbie. This drink is the epitome of elegance, making it the perfect choice to celebrate the premiere of Barbie’s movie in the UK.

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1 oz violet liqueur

0.5 oz dry vermouth

Edible flower or violet petal (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes.

2. Add gin, violet liqueur, and dry vermouth.

3. Stir well until properly chilled and mixed.

4. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

5. Garnish with an edible flower or violet petal for a touch of romance.

Non-alcoholic option:

Makes: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz grape juice

1 oz violet syrup or lavender syrup

0.5 oz lemon juice

Edible flower or violet petal (for garnish)

Method:

1. Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes.

2. Add grape juice, violet syrup or lavender syrup, and lemon juice.

3. Stir well until properly mixed.

4. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

5. Garnish with an edible flower or violet petal.