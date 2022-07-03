<p>Prearing meat and vegetables on a BBQ </p>

Prearing meat and vegetables on a BBQ

The number of BBQ food items you are likely to consume over a lifetime, according to study

A study of 2,000 Brits found they typically host three and attend four BBQs each year

Alice Hughes
Sunday 03 July 2022 21:58
Adults will get through 970 burgers, 794 hot dogs and 838 kebabs in their lifetime - as they enjoy 441 barbeques.

A study of 2,000 Brits found they typically host three and attend four cookouts annually.

This results in them consuming up to 750 ribs, 882 chicken pieces and 705 pork chops – or the plant-based equivalent - over the course of their lifetime.

When it comes to sides, 838 portions of potato salad will be enjoyed along with 794 corn-on-the-cobs and 838 servings of crisps.

Each time adults host a barbeque, they predict their party gets through six loaves of bread, nine burger buns and eight hot dog rolls – despite only inviting four guests on average.

The research was commissioned by long-life bakery brand Baker Street and found people expect to have four barbeques this upcoming summer.

More than half have experienced a barbie in the rain, resulting in the party sheltering indoors (23 per cent), under a gazebo (25 per cent) or cooking food in the oven instead (21 per cent).

But 38 per cent believe it’s typically British to have barbeques come rain or shine, while 24 per cent embrace the occasions regardless.

Baker Street’s commercial director, Chris McLaughlin, said: “Our research shows just how passionate the nation is about having barbeques - no matter what the weather.

“Summer automatically means getting the grill out for many Brits - but we’re all familiar with running indoors due to the unpredictable weather, cooking food in the oven rather than on the barbie and that extra pack of buns for unexpected guests.

“The numbers really put into perspective how many outdoor get togethers we’ll enjoy over the course of our lives and it’s nice to see how many people are gearing up for barbeques this year.

“Despite our best-laid plans, our outdoor occasions can get rained off, which is why our long-life burger buns and hot dog rolls are a summer staple to have in the cupboard, so you’re ready to take advantage at the first sign of sunshine, with no last minute dash to the shops.”

The study also found when hosting, Brits typically end up with four uneaten sausages, five leftover burger patties and a further five hot dog rolls.

Almost a third admitted they are guilty of buying more food than is needed, spending an average of £78.50 in the process.

But sometimes this is a good thing, as half have had unexpected guests at barbeques, most likely to be relatives (34 per cent), friends of friends (28 per cent) and neighbours (25 per cent).

And three in 10 admitted they have attended someone else’s garden gathering without warning.

As a guest, 49 per cent take along alcohol, while 20 per cent arrive with baked goods and 16 per cent provide dips.

Only 17 per cent prefer hosting barbeques with 62 per cent opting to attend someone else‘s instead.

And the most popular roles when playing host were found to include welcoming guests at the door (25 per cent), topping up food (24 per cent) and being the drinks pourer (23 per cent).

An hour and 38 minutes of the barbie is spent socialising, while a further hour and 20 minutes is dedicated to cleaning the home and garden before and after.

While 58 minutes is spent prepping the food.

Classic burgers (53 per cent), hot dogs (44 per cent) and salad (40 per cent) are what people believe are the most ‘staple’ foods to serve.

Yet those polled via OnePoll also like to dish up chicken pieces such as breasts or drumsticks (33 per cent), potato salad (31 per cent) and grilled vegetables (20 per cent).

Chris McLaughlin added: “The research delivered some more surprising stats too, with those in Northern Ireland attending more barbecues in a typical year than anywhere else in the UK – proving we’ll get the grill on no matter the weather.

“With a quarter of Brits planning to have more barbecues than usual this summer, after years of not being able to do so one thing is for sure – we could do with some decent weather.”

NUMBER OF BBQ ITEMS CONSUMED OVER AN ADULT LIFETIME:

1. Burgers – 970

2. Chicken pieces – 882

3. Portions of potato salad – 838

5. Kebabs – 838

6. Portions of crisps – 838

7. Portions of leafy salad – 794

8. Corn on the cob – 794

9. Sausages – 794

10. Ribs – 750

11. Steak – 750

12. Prawns – 750

13. Portions of cous cous – 706

14. Pork chops – 705

15. Pulled pork rolls – 662

