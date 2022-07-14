If you want to grill something special this weekend without trying too hard, these prawn skewers answer that call. The look of them alone is a thrilling statement, with prawns lined up dramatically while flashing a brilliant yellow-gold hue and gorgeous grill marks.

The skewers deliver on all the bold flavour their appearance promises, with a kick-y balance of ginger, garlic and turmeric, punctuated with just enough cayenne pepper to add a tingly warmth, and brought together with salt and a generous amount of black pepper (fun fact: black pepper enhances the absorption of the beneficial compounds in turmeric, so the two make a synergistic match, health and flavour-wise).

Each of the rub’s spices are pantry staple ground and dried versions, making it easy to have the ingredients on hand, minimising the possibility of burning during cooking (as fresh garlic often does, for example), and eliminating any need for chopping. The spices are simply stirred with a little oil and lemon juice to form a paste, then tossed with the prawns, which are then threaded onto skewers (the skewers can be prepared to this point up to a day ahead and kept covered in the refrigerator until you are ready to eat).

When that time comes, just fire up the grill and cook the skewers. They make for a tasty and healthy starter for a multicourse meal, but I like to serve them as a main course with grilled flatbreads and a green salad, and reap the big rewards of putting in very little effort.

Grilled prawn skewers with ginger and turmeric

You will need 8 wooden or metal skewers.

Make ahead: If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 20 minutes. The prawns can be tossed with the seasonings, threaded onto skewers, covered and refrigerated for up to 1 day, before cooking.

Storage notes: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Total Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp fine salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1 tbsp neutral oil, such as avocado, grapeseed or canola

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

650-700g large prawns, cleaned, ideally tail on

Lemon wedges, for serving

Method:

In a large bowl, stir together the ginger, garlic, turmeric, salt, pepper and cayenne, if using. Add the oil and lemon juice and stir to form a paste. Add the prawns and toss to evenly coat. Thread about 5 prawns onto each skewer. Place them on a platter or baking tray.

Place a second platter or baking tray near the stove. Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat (if you want to grill your prawns outside, see notes). Cook the prawns until no longer translucent and browned in spots with nice grill marks outside, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve hot, with lemon wedges on the side.

Notes: If using an outdoor grill, make preheating it your first step.

To prepare the grill: if using a gas grill, set it to 190-200C. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it and when the coals are red hot, pour them into the grill. Add more charcoal. When all the coals have ashed over and are gray but still very hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be medium-hot. (Use a grill thermometer or test the heat by holding your hand, palm-down about 12cm from the grill. If you can hold it there for 4 to 5 seconds, the heat should be at medium heat, or 90-100C.) If using charcoal, this dish may take about 15 minutes longer to prepare.

If you are peeling and deveining the prawns, put the skewers in water to soak before you start, and they should be ready for use by the time you've prepped and seasoned the prawns.

Nutrition information per serving (2 skewers) | Calories: 67; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 1g; cholesterol: 54mg; sodium: 634mg; carbohydrates: 2g; dietary fibre: 0g; sugar: 0g; protein: 6g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post