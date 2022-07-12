UK weather – live: Heatwave warning as hospital turns away patients
Health authorities raise alarm over danger from high temperatures
Patients without life threatening illnesses are set to be turned away from A&E in Portsmouth as the UK’s heatwave puts extreme pressure on hospitals.
The heat coupled with staffing difficulties has forced Portsmouth Hospitals University Foundation Trust to declare a critical incident.
South Central Ambulance Trust, covering parts of the Midlands and southern England, also declared an incident due to heightened pressure.
The heatwave has only just begun and forecasters have refused to rule out the possibility the UK could see record 40C temperatures towards the end of the week.
An amber extreme heat alert has been issued for “exceptionally high” temperatures on Sunday, with forecasters warning the conditions have the potential to cause serious illness or even death.
A Level Three Heat Health Alert covers east, southeast and southwest England until Friday, with a level 2 alert in place for the rest of England.
Scientists say heatwaves are now more intense and more frequent because of global heating caused by burning fossil fuels. They are also the deadliest extreme weather events in the UK.
‘It’s hotter than hell!’ British Airways passengers forced to wait on sweltering plane for 90 minutes
Passengers travelling on a delayed British Airways flight to London Heathrow were kept waiting on a sweltering plane for 90 minutes at Nice Airport last night (Jo Caird writes).
Cabin crew handed out water to passengers but two became ill and had to be removed from the aircraft, according to the MailOnline. After 90 minutes the pilot allowed the remaining passengers to disembark the plane and wait in the airbridge.
Smartphone footage shows passengers trying to keep cool in the air bridge. Once back on board, cabin crew distributed packets of crisps to passengers.
“It’s disgraceful. It is hotter than hell on this plane. British Airways is slowly killing us,” said one passenger.
“It’s truly disgusting that they have no air conditioning. British Airways is literally a joke.”
Wales records hottest day of year so far
Soaring temperatures saw Wales record its hottest day of the year so far on Monday.
At 6pm on Monday, the Met Office tweeted: “Temperatures widely in excess of 30C across much of England with Wales having it’s hottest day of the year so far.”
In Wales, the temperature reached 28.7C in Cardiff’s Bute Park.
The highest temperatures recorded for the rest of the UK today were 32C in London, 27.5C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and 24.2C in Armagh, Northern Ireland.
Met Office issues amber weather warning for Sunday
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.
The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s, but the forecaster added it could be extended to Monday next week.
It is being enforced across the east Midlands, east of England, London, southeast, northeast, northwest, southwest, Wales, west Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.
A statement from the Met Office said: “Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.
“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines [are] likely to be required. Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents.
“Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.”
Gritters ready to fix melting roads
A council is preparing to deploy gritters in response to melting roads as temperatures soar.
Hampshire County Council said the machines will be spreading light dustings of sand.
This “acts like a sponge to soak up excess bitumen”, according to the authority.
Gritters are normally used to distribute salt during the winter to stop ice forming on roads.
The areas most likely to be targeted by the vehicles this week are those with older road surfaces, in rural locations and south facing.
Residents are being urged to report any road problems on the council’s website.
Motorists who find tar stuck to their tyres are advised to wash it off with warm water.
Britons urged to ration water in heatwave, take four-minute showers and ‘learn to love a brown lawn’
People are being urged to ration water by having shorter showers and not watering gardens as temperatures are expected to soar to 33C (Chiara Giordano writes).
The UK’s heatwave is predicted to send temperatures rising to 33C in parts of England on Monday, followed by the high 20s for most throughout the rest of the week until the mercury rises into the 30s again at the weekend.
Water companies are urging people not to waste water during the heatwave by avoiding washing cars, using sprinklers or taking long showers.
Suppliers have said higher demand and irresponsible use during hot weather spells could lead to people not having any water running through their taps.
This is not due to a shortage, but because companies may not be able to treat water quickly enough to keep up with the demand.
Man and woman pulled to safety after getting stuck in mud on Merseyside beach
Emergency responders were called to Crosby Beach in Liverpool earlier to rescue a man and woman trapped in mud.
The pair were rescued and brought back to shore by the coastguard and friefighters.
Mersey Fire and Rescue Service [MFRS] said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find 2 people trapped in the mud up to their knees, both not thought to be suffering any serious injury.
“After a multi-agency meeting to discuss a rescue plan, crews set up rescue equipment and assisted HM Coastguard, with HM Coastguard focusing on one person and MFRS the second person.
“Both people were successfully rescued from the mud by 2.09pm and are being transported on foot to Crosby Leisure Centre rendezvous point to be checked over by North West Ambulance staff.”
Update: Hospital turns away patients as heatwave forces critical incident
Patients may be turned away at A&E in Portsmouth as the UK’s heatwave drives extreme hospital pressures (Rebecca Thomas writes).
Staffing pressures coupled with additional strain from the current heatwave have forced Portsmouth Hospitals University Foundation Trust to declare a critical incident.
The trust said it only had space in its emergency department for patients with life-threatening illnesses and critical conditions and so would be forced to redirect other patients elsewhere.
It comes as South Central Ambulance Service Trust also declared a critical incident due to the pressures on its services warning patients will face response delays.
Full story below:
Watch: Huge fire razes dry field in Yorkshire
Six fire engines were called to the roaring inferno on the side of the A61 near Ripon, North Yorks., as temperatures today reached 3C.
Video recorded at 4.30pm by a passenger in a car on the dual carriageway, shows thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.
Locals were told to find alternative routes as the smoke caused congestion on the road for more than an hour.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a crop fire at Hutton Bank, near Ripon. We had six pumps on the scene.
“This was scaled back to four appliances at 5.15pm. The incident was closed at 6.30pm.”
'Too hot to do anything': Londoners swelter in 30 degree heat
Heatwaves ‘more frequent, longer and hotter’ due to climate change
Climate change is pushing up sweltering summer temperatures, experts said as they warned that the UK needs to urgently adapt to a future with more heatwaves (Emily Beament writes).
Dr Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London, said the soaring temperatures facing the UK would not have been as high without global warming.
“Every heatwave we are experiencing now has been made more frequent, longer and hotter because of climate change,” she told the PA news agency.
“Of course, every extreme weather event has also an element of just the chaotic natural variability of the weather system.
“There would have been high temperatures without climate change, but they would not have been as high as what we will see – no matter what exactly we will see, we know for sure it would have been cooler without climate change.”
Dr Otto, one of the scientists behind pioneering studies that attribute the role of climate change in extreme weather events, warned that heatwaves kill.
