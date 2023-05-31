Grilled artichokes is the side dish your BBQ is missing
Grilled artichokes with hollandaise are one of my all-time favourite summer foods,” says Tim Hayward, author of Big Green Egg Feasts.
“Grown up and sophisticated with an elegant hollandaise sauce, they are also romantic when shared and, for some reason, incredibly popular with small kids.”
You can make the hollandaise on the Egg, if you have one – if you don’t, Hayward recommends making ahead and storing in a flask.
Grilled artichokes with hollandaise
Serves: 4-8
Ingredients:
4 large globe artichokes
1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges
4 garlic cloves, left whole, but given a whack to slightly crush
1 large egg yolk
Juice of 1 lemon
200g/generous ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
Olive oil, for brushing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Wrap the artichokes individually in a double layer of foil, each with two tablespoons of water, a lemon wedge, a garlic clove and a big pinch of salt. Using the indirect set-up, burp and open your preheated Egg, place the wrapped artichokes on the stainless steel grid and leave them to steam for about 45-60 minutes with the dome closed until tender.
2. Meanwhile, for the hollandaise, put the egg yolk and four teaspoons of lemon juice into a heatproof bowl with one teaspoon of water and whisk together for two to three minutes until thick. Very gradually, whisk in the melted butter (leaving the white milky solids behind) in a thin stream until thick and creamy. Season with salt, pepper and more lemon juice to taste. Keep the hollandaise sauce warm over a pan of boiling water off the heat, stirring occasionally.
3. Burp the Egg and remove the convEggtor. Unwrap and halve the artichokes, top to bottom/vertically, then paint the cut side with olive oil. Using the direct set-up, grid cut-side down on the bars in the Egg until golden brown. Sprinkle with salt to taste just before serving.
Recipe from ‘Big Green Egg Feasts: Innovative Recipes To Cook For Friends And Family’ by Tim Hayward (Quadrille, £30).
