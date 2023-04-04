Bella Ramsey fans horrified after learning about their cereal habit

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bella Ramsey’s favourite way to eat cereal has fans questioning the actor’s choices.

A clip of the Last of Us star declaring how “good” cereal is with orange juice instead of milk has gone viral, with many feeling conflicted about the revelation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside their co-star Pedro Pascal, Ramsey was asked what the last meal they ate.

“Cornflakes and bran with dried strawberries and orange juice,” Ramsey replied.

When questioned by Pascal about the combination of cereal with juice instead of milk, Ramsey insisted: “It’s so good.”

They explained how she came to try the strange concoction: “There once wasn’t milk that I could drink, no oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried [cereal] with orange juice, years ago, and I loved it. It’s been a thing ever since.”

On social media, some fans were vehemently against the 19-year-old actor’s food preference.

“No matter how much I love Bella Ramsey, I am NEVER eating cereal and orange juice,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I can’t believe Bella Ramsey really eats cereal with orange juice… like that’s CRAZY WORK.”

A third posted a clip of Ramsey’s cereal confession and added: “Still not over the fact that Bella Ramsey eats their cereal with ORANGE JUICE. (Also don’t try it.)”

But the Game of Thrones star doubled down on their favourite way to eat breakfast and replied: “I had it for breakfast this morning.”

They later posted a photograph of their cereal doused in orange juice.

Other fans were more accepting of Ramsey’s recommendation. One person wrote: “On my silly little way to go to the shop to get silly little orange juice and cereal ‘cause Bella Ramsey said it was good.”

Another added: “Bella is real for liking cereal with orange juice instead of milk. I’m telling you guys it’s so good, stop the judging.”

A third was just relieved that cereal appears to be the only controversy Ramsey has been embroiled in.

“The fact that the most ‘problematic’ thing Bella Ramsey has ever done is eat cereal with orange juice instead of milk… iconic,” they wrote.

Last week, the actor celebrated Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary in January this year.

In a tweet shared on Friday (31 March), they posted a photo of their younger self and wrote: “Happy TDOV to this little dude!

“I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends.”

Ramsey has said they “couldn’t care less” about what pronouns they are referred to as, adding: “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it. But I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.”