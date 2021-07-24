Nine refreshing summery drinks to quench your thirst in style

The Euros, Wimbledon, Tour de France, Olympics – summer is thirsty work for sporting spectators!

So, how to stay cool? Whether you’re clinking your favourite Champagne, or after stylish refreshment ideas to accompany those grown-up games in the garden, check out these colourful spirits and aperitifs.

1. Taylor’s Chip Dry & Tonic RTD

(Taylor’s/PA)

New on the RTD (ready-to-drink) circuit, this unseeded winner will make you “sip up and take notice”. The first P&T (port and tonic) in a can, you’ll love the refreshingly, dry fruitiness of one of Portugal’s finest exports.

5.5% abv, £2.50 per 25cl can, Ellis Wharton Wines

2. Malibu Watermelon

(Malibu/PA)

Malibu’s enjoying a summer refresh with its new watermelon variant, which smells so authentic and deliciously appetising, it tastes like the real deal but with a good measure of white rum. Easy-peasy to make, simply fill a highball with ice, mix one part Malibu Watermelon with two parts soda water and garnish with fresh watermelon slices for a taste of the tropics.

21% abv, £15 for 70cl, Asda

3. Aperol Spritz Duo Pack

(Aperol/PA)

All the fun of the bittersweet fair, Aperol’s new go-to portable party pack features their A-list aperitivo in a smaller size, alongside a half bottle of Prosecco. Just the ticket for summer capers in the park, chill them both down before you leave, and don’t forget to grab a bag of ice en-route. Fill a large wine glass with ice, pour three parts Cinzano Prosecco with two parts Aperol, add a dash of soda water, stir and garnish with an orange slice.

11% abv, 35cl, and Cinzano Prosecco DOC, 11% abv, 37.5cl, £15.28, Amazon

4. Pinkster Spritz: Elderflower & Raspberry or Raspberry & Hibiscus

(Pinkster Gin/PA)

‘Tis the season to spritz – and Pinkster has you covered, with two fab variants to choose from. They’ve foraged wild elderflower from their local Cambridgeshire hedgerows and married them with gin-soaked raspberries (the Hibiscus expression is infused with, you guessed it, hibiscus flowers). All that’s left for you to do is top a 25ml measure with ice and soda. Fever-Tree Mexican Lime soda and a squeeze of fresh lime is their go-to to mixer.

24% abv, £28 each for 70cl, Pinkster Gin

5. El Bandarra Rojo Red Vermouth

(El Bandarra/PA)

A bitter-sweet red vermouth boasting more than 50 botanicals and local fruits, cloves, cinnamon and bitter orange add further layers of spice and herbal complexity. Aromatic and utterly delicious, serve straight up over ice and garnish with a slice of orange and an olive. Barcelona in a bottle.

15% abv, £20.99 for 100cl, El Bandarra

6. Churchill’s Dry White Port

(Churchill’s/PA)

A dry white port in a richer style, Churchill’s spends 10 years ageing in oak casks for its distinctive golden colour, aromatic nose, smooth, nutty flavours and lingering spiced, woody notes. A deliciously different aperitif that works so well with salted almonds, cured ham and cheeses. Grab a highball, fill with ice and add two parts Churchill’s Dry White Port with two parts tonic and garnish with a couple of twists of orange peel. A top drop from the Douro Valley.

19.5% abv, £21.50 for 50cl, Bar Douro

7. Reverend Hubert Garden Gin Liqueur

(Reverend Hubert/PA)

A tweak to a recipe first laid down in 1904, the reverend’s great-grandson has recreated the formula with a summery burst of sweet pomegranate and tart cranberries. Incredibly moreish and a flurry of flavours; rhubarb and ripe plums are in the driving seat, mellowed by brambly fruits and earthy juniper. Top with soda, light or hibiscus tonic and garnish with raspberries or citrus fruit for a joyous glass. Think summer fete fabulous.

20% abv, £34.95 for 50cl, Master of Malt

8. Portobello Road Savoury Gin

(Portobello Road Gin/PA)

A splash of Mediterranean sunshine to get the garden party off to a flying start, Portobello Road’s Savoury Gin marries bergamot, rosemary, basil, green olive and a twist of sea salt with their classic set of botanicals. The resulting gin is deliciously dry, with the enticing herbal notes of basil and rosemary headlining. Pair with Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water and garnish with a slice of lemon and sprig of rosemary.

42% abv, £35 for 70cl, Portobello Road Gin

9. CIROC Summer Citrus Limited Edition

(CÎROC/PA)

A crack shot, CIROC’s new summer variant can be sipped neat over ice, as the perfect partner to Prosecco in a citrus spritz, or in a fruity citrus sunrise with orange juice and splash of cranberry. Infused with sun-kissed notes of blood oranges that really sing out, alongside zesty lime and other natural flavours, there’s a tangy, peppery kick on the finish. Beautifully bright and entertaining.

37.5% abv, £41.99 for 70cl, INKD