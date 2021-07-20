✕ Close Watch live as Olympic Games spokesperson Mark Adams holds news conference

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just three days away but the head of the organising committee Toshiro Muto refused to rule out a last-minute cancellation amid ongoing concern surrounding Covid-19.

There is great optimism in the Team GB camp, five years on from Rio and 67 medals in total, including 27 gold medals.

While the organisers will be focused on limiting cases inside the athletes’ village, with positive tests already surfacing, including two South Africa footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

There is still some backlash to the Games taking place too, with Toyota pulling their Olympics-related adverts after unrest in Japan.

The first action for Team GB will be the women’s football team, who are in action early on Wednesday morning against Chile at the Sapporo Dome. Follow all the latest updates surrounding the Games below: