Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Keely Hodgkinson wins silver, bronze for Biles as Jessica Springsteen fails to qualify
Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a cracker with a huge world record set on the track in the men’s 400m hurdles final won by Norway’s Karsten Warholm.
The new champion only broke the 29-year-old record last month but clocked 45.94 seconds in Tokyo taking almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70secs he set in Oslo at the start of July. He finished ahead of the USA’s Rai Benjamin (46.17s) and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos (46.72s). Later, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won a fabulous silver medal in the 800m as American 19-year-old Athing Mu stormed to gold before Jamaican star Elaine Thompson-Herah completed the sprint double-double, adding the 200m crown to her 100m title just as she did in Rio.
Gymnastics queen Simone Biles returned to action on Tuesday in the balance beam final after withdrawing from the team final after just one rotation a week ago. After taking herself out of competition citing mental health concerns and the “twisties” she produced a phenomenal routine to claim bronze, just as she did five years ago.
Elsewhere, Laura and Jason Kenny both claimed silver medals in track cycling finals. Laura finished second in the team pursuit behind Germany while Jason came in behind Netherlands in the team sprint to equal Bradley Wiggins as Britain’s most decorated Olympian with eight medals.
Tokyo Olympics: What happened today at the Games?
- Keely Hodgkinson won a sensational silver in the women’s 800m final, as Elaine Thompson-Herah completed her double-double with gold in the 200m
- Earlier in the athletics, Norway’s Karsten Warholm broke the world record in the 400m hurdles, while there was GB disappointment in the men’s 200m
- Simone Biles won bronze in her return to action in the balance beam final; Biles had pulled out of the previous five events due to her mental health
- GB won two gold medals and a silver on a remarkable day in the sailing; Giles Scott added GB’s second gold after successfully defending his title
- GB were denied gold in both the men’s team sprint and women’s team pursuit finals, as Jason Kenny made history by claiming his eighth Olympic medal
- Pat McCormack was defeated in the men’s welterweight final but won a silver medal, while Jack Laugher won bronze in the men’s 3m springboard final
- Belgium defeated India to return to the men’s hockey gold match, and they will face Australia after they beat Germany 3-1 in the other semi-final
- Spain defeated hosts Japan in extra time to set up a men’s football final against defending champions Brazil, who needed penalties to beat Mexico
- The USA advanced to the semi-finals of the men's basketball tournament, as Australia joined France and Slovenia in reaching the last four
What’s on tomorrow?
- The men’s 200m champion will be crowned, and it’s set to be an electric final after a fascinating set of semi-finals on Tuesday
- The women’s 400m hurdles and men’s 800m finals also headline another packed day of athletics - click here for the full athletics schedule
- Great Britain will look to return to the gold medal match of the women’s hockey tournament when they meet the Netherlands in the semi-finals
- GB skateboarder Sky Brown gets her Olympics underway in the women’s park event; Brown, 13, is GB’s youngest athlete at the Games
- GB’s Alice Deering takes part in the women’s 10km swim; Deering is set to become Great Britain’s first black female swimmer
- At the velodrome, Jason Kenny will begin his bid to retain his men’s sprint title; Katy Marchant is up in the women’s keirin
- Ben Whittaker takes on Cuba’s Arlen Lopez in the men’s light heavyweight final, Frazer Clarke is also in action in the super heavyweight semi-finals
- GB’s Ben Maher qualified first in the individual show jumping and will go for gold in the final, with Harry Charles and Scott Brash also involved
- Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are in gold medal position ahead of the women’s 470 class, as GB look to add more sailing medals
- The women’s basketball quarter-finals begin with the United States taking on Australia and Spain facing France
Suni Lee says distractions from social media hurt her performance
US gymnast Suni Lee says she’s unhappy with her performance on the uneven bars – for which she won a bronze medal – and blames the experience on too much social media.
“I’m probably going to delete Twitter,” Ms Lee told reporters. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people say, but [on] Twitter it’s just so easy to see everything. So I’m probably going to have to end up deleting that.”
Ms Lee won gold in the individual all-around and silver in the team all-around at this year’s games. She also took bronze for the uneven bars, but told reporters she should have done better.
“Bars is something I really cherish,” Lee said after the competition. “So when I mess it up, it really sucks.”
How Elaine Thompson-Herah made Olympic sprint history
Elaine Thompson-Herah has become the first woman to successfully complete the double-double.
The remarkable time of 21.53secs, even on this springy track, was too good for the seven others who were also on it. The 100m gold she won in Rio was defended in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The 200m title re-confirmed by her move ahead on the same stretch, albeit lane seven rather than four.
“Seeing that I have both double Olympic, I’m looking forward to a title in the World Championship,” Ms Thompson-Herah told reporters.
British runner caught shouting ‘What the f***!’ after winning silver medal
A teenage Olympic runner was so shocked by her silver medal win at the Tokyo games that she shouted “what the f***!” on live TV.
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, 19, took second place in the women’s 800m behind Team USA’s Athing Mu in the final of the event.
And after her podium finish she was caught on camera sharing her surprise with someone in the stands at the Olympic stadium.
“I know. What the f***!” she could be heard saying enthusiastically in reply to the person.
Here’s what’s coming up on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics
Wednesday is set to be another busy day in Tokyo.
Day 12 of the Olympics Games will see Britain’s Sky Brown take to the skate park. Brown, 13, will be competing for Great Britain in the women’s park contest (1am to 5.30am BST) and she will be up against some talented Japanese competition.
On the track, the men’s 200m final (1.55pm) will be intriguing battle between the Americans, in particular the world champion Noah Lyles and the sensational 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, but don’t discount Canada’s Andre de Grasse, who won 100m bronze.
The eyes of Japan will be on their baseball semi-final with South Korea (11am), while they also go in the women’s basketball quarter-finals against Belgium (9.20am).
For a full list of Wednesday’s events and start times, read more here.
What are ‘super spikes,’ and why are they an Olympic controversy?
A new generation of “super spike” running shoes has been running up controversy at this year’s Olympics.
The shoes, such as Nike’s Air Zoom Victory and Dragonfly models, are extremely light, have rigid plate soles and are made with highly-responsive, energy-returning Pebax foam.
They are thought to add as much as one-to-three seconds per mile to a runner’s performance, depending on how responsive the athlete is to the change.
Some have argued that the shoes give the wearer an unfair advantage, prompting certain athletes to take umbrage.
“Because I’ve done well, people say it must be the shoes,” British sprinter Elliot Giles has said. “It’s nonsense and a bit of an insult.”
Here are all the British Olympic medalists so far
Team Great Britain is taking home a lot of gold, silver, and bronze.
Duncan Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Games with a fourth medal in the pool, winning one gold and three silver.
Charlotte Dujardin is the most decorated British female in history after securing a sixth medal of her career in dressage. She won bronze in both the team and individual events in Japan.
Elsewhere, Jason Kenny became Team GB’s most successful ever Olympian after earning his eighth medal in the velodrome.
For a full list of Team GB’s medals, read more here.
Simone Biles reveals her aunt died two days before her Olympic comeback
Just two days before she made her triumphant return to the Olympics, Simone Biles faced a family tragedy.
“I woke up the other day and my aunt had unexpectedly passed and I’m like, you guys have no idea what we’re going through,” the gymnast told reporters.
According to Biles, the tragedy happened after she dropped out of the games amid concerns about her mental health, but before she returned to win a bronze medal, making the achievement that much more impressive.
Biles’ coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, confirmed the sad news.
“That was another one, I was like, ‘Oh my God. This week needs to be over,’” Landi told People. “She said, ‘There's nothing I can do from over here. So I'm just going to finish my week and when I get home we'll deal with it.’”
Belarus sprinter says officials ‘made it clear’ she faced punishment if she returned home
Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says officials from Belarus “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home, after accusing team officials of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games prematurely.
“They made it clear that upon return home I would definitely face some form of punishment,” the 24-year-old told the Associated Press in a video interview. “There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me.”
Tokyo Olympics: Mondo Duplantis soars to pole vault gold
World record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic men’s pole vault gold medal on Tuesday, soaring over 6.02 metres on his first attempt at that height.
The 21-year-old Duplantis, who finished with a silver medal behind world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States in 2019, remained the only man to fly over six metres this year.
Double world champion Kendricks was not in Tokyo to challenge him after missing the Games following a positive test for the novel coronavirus.
The Swede needed only five jumps during the final to clear the bar at heights of 5.55, 5.80, 5.92, 5.97 and the gold-winning leap of 6.02.
“It’s a surreal feeling, really, I still don’t know how to explain it,” Duplantis said, after spending an hour to honour his media commitments.
“It’s something I’ve wanted for so long and now that it’s finally here, and I finally did it, it’s so crazy.
“Ever since I was a little kid I have loved this sport so much and I have always believed that it would take me to some great places, and the fact that I’m actually here, I’m at the Olympics and being able to win it is fantastic.”
