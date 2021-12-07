Boursin has launched its first-ever vegan option.

The famous Gournay cheese brand has responded to growing consumer demand to release Boursin Plant-Based Garlic and Herbs.

The vegan cheese is inspired by Boursin’s original product, combining garlic, parsley and chives, with a coconut oil base to give it a spreadable texture.

The Boursin plant-based spread, which costs £3, is currently available exclusively in Sainsbury’s until further nationwide roll-out from February 2022.

“Please your guests with something extraordinary, with this delicious combination of flavorful garlic, fragrant parsley, and chives, cold-blended in a dairy-free base made from high quality coconut oil to create a deliciously smooth cheese spread alternative,” states the Boursin website of its new dairy-free cheese spread.

“Spread Boursin Dairy-Free on your favorite water cracker or artisan bread, or integrate it in your favorite recipe, just as you would with all Boursin flavors.”

The launch comes ahead of Veganuary, the annual month-long pledge run by The Vegan Society that encourages people in the UK to try being plant-based for the month of January.

Boursin (Boursin)

More than 580,000 people signed up to the 2021 Veganuary campaign, making it one of the organisation’s biggest years yet.

Additionally, people from 209 countries took part, and more than 825 new vegan products and menus were launched during Veganuary last year.

A study from 2020 by The Vegan Society found that consumers shifted their diets during the pandemic to become more vegan-friendly.

For example, flexitarianism was found to be on the rise as one in five (20 per cent) of Britons reduced their meat intake in lockdown, while 15 per cent chose to reduce their dairy and/or egg intake.