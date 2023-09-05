Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As teenagers start or head back to university this month, we’ve found three ways to level up student classics: instant ramen, ravioli and baked beans.

Pre-made food has never tasted this good.

As part of our Budget Bites column – where we’ve teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month – this month’s instalment is all about dishes that make the most of staple ingredients while keeping your fresh shopping list minimal.

We’ve also provided a handy shopping list for the ingredients (though hopefully most of it will be knocking about already), which are used across all recipes to ensure minimal food waste. You just need to decide where to shop, whether it’s locally or online.

Shopping list

2 baking potatoes (large)

6 cloves garlic

20g fresh ginger

20g fresh chives

60g rocket

200g fresh spinach

200g chestnut mushrooms

125g cheddar

30g unsalted butter

250g spinach and ricotta ravioli

2 instant ramen packets

400g tinned baked beans

1.5 tbsp gochujang

3 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp mild chilli powder

1 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp honey

Instant green ramen with sticky soy minced mushrooms

It’s always handy to keep a packet of instant ramen in the cupboard (Sorted Food)

If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, try replacing them with crumbled firm tofu.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

200g chestnut mushrooms

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 instant ramen packets

2 cloves garlic

200g fresh spinach

20g rocket

1 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp honey

Method:

1. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil, this will be for the broth and noodles later.

2. Mince 200g of mushrooms on a chopping board like you might chop herbs, until rice-like in size. You can use a food processor here if you are low on time.

3. Add 3 tbsp of oil to a large frying pan and place it over a high heat.

4. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, add the mushrooms. Fry, tossing occasionally for 8-10 minutes, until golden in places. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

5. Tip the flavour sachets from 2 packets of instant noodles into a medium saucepan. Peel, then finely grate in 2 cloves of garlic and add 700ml of boiling water from the kettle.

6. Place the pan over a high heat, then add 200g of spinach and 20g of rocket. Boil for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally until the spinach wilts, darkens, and softens fully. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

7. Add the noodles from the packets to another medium saucepan and cover with boiling water from the kettle.

8. Place the pan over a high heat and boil for 2-3 minutes, until soft but still with a slight bite. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

9. Once the spinach has darkened and wilted, take the pan off the heat, add 1 tbsp of tahini and blitz until smooth and bright green with a hand blender. You have made your green broth!

10. Once the noodles are ready, use tongs to transfer them straight into bowls. Pour over the green broth and turn your attention back to the mushrooms.

11. Add 2 tbsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of honey to the mushrooms. Cook over a high heat for 1-2 minutes, tossing regularly, until dark and sticky.

12. Spoon the mushrooms over the noodles and tuck in!

Pre-made ravioli cheddar cacio e pepe

Pre-made ravioli is easy to pimp up (Sorted Food)

We use spinach and ricotta ravioli in this recipe, but feel free to get creative and use different pre-made filled pastas.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

75g cheddar

10g fresh chives

30g unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp mild chilli powder

250g spinach and ricotta ravioli

Method:

1. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil. This will be for the pasta later.

2. Coarsely grate 75g of cheddar, then finely chop 10g of chives crossways on the same board - we will need these later.

3. Melt 15g of the butter in a small pan over a low heat.

4. Once the butter starts to foam, peel and finely grate in 2 cloves of garlic and add 1 tsp of mild chilli powder. Take the pan off the heat and allow everything to cook and infuse in the residual heat while you get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps.

5. Add 250g of ravioli to a medium saucepan and cover with boiling water from the kettle. Place the pan over a high heat.

6. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the pasta is soft and the filling is piping hot. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

7. Grind 1 tbsp of pepper into a large frying pan, toast it over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, tossing occasionally, until fragrant.

8. Add the remaining 15g of butter to the pepper and allow it to melt in the pan.

9. Once the ravioli is ready, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to the pan with the pepper and butter. Toss and swirl everything to create a loose emulsion of the butter and pasta water around the ravioli.

10. Take the pan off the heat and toss through the cheese - add a splash of pasta water if it starts to look a little sticky or thick. We are looking for a loose emulsion of the cheese, butter, and pasta water at this stage.

11. Divide the pasta between plates. Drizzle over the garlic chilli butter and scatter over the chives.

Gochujang baked bean jacket potatoes

These levelled-up baked beans also taste great on toast (Sorted Food)

These levelled-up baked beans also taste great on toast or wrapped in crispy puff pastry!

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 baking potatoes (large)

400g tinned baked beans

1.5 tbsp gochujang

2 cloves garlic

20g fresh ginger

3 tbsp sesame oil

50g cheddar

10g fresh chives

40g rocket

1 tbsp cider vinegar

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 230C.

2. Stab 2 baking potatoes all over with a fork. Cook in the microwave on full power for 10-12 minutes, until soft throughout. Flip them over halfway through to ensure an even cooking. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Add 1 400g tin of baked beans to a medium saucepan. Add 1 ½ tbsp of gochujang, then peel and finely grate in 2 cloves of garlic and 20g of ginger.

4. Place the pan over a low heat, slowly bring the beans up to a simmer, and cook for 4-5 minutes, until piping hot.

5. Once the potatoes are ready, transfer them to a small baking tray. Rub with 2 tbsp of the sesame oil and a generous pinch of salt.

6. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, until the skin is crisp and golden. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

7. Coarsely grate 50g of cheddar, then finely chop 10g of chives crossways on the same board.

8. Add 40g of rocket to a large mixing bowl, toss with 1 tbsp of sesame oil, 1 tbsp of vinegar, and a pinch of salt. If you are still waiting for the potatoes, now would be a great time to crack on with a bit of washing up.

9. Once the potatoes are ready, split them lengthwise in half and fill with the baked beans. Scatter over the cheese, chives, and serve with the salad.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick at sortedfood.com/sidekick.