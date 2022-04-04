Budweiser is launching a Ukrainian beer in the UK

Lager brand Budweiser is bringing a Ukrainian beer brand to the UK with profits being donated to charity.

The brand Chernigivske is one of the most popular beer’s in Ukraine and will be hitting Britain’s pubs, restaurants and retailers from the end of April with the help of Budweiser, who will donate profits to humanitarian NGOs and hope to raise $5 milllion (£3.8 million).

On the new launch, Chernigivske’s marketing director, Anna Rudenko, said: “I am proud that we can launch Chernigivske in the UK to support humanitarian relief.

“Chernigivske has been enjoyed by generations of Ukrainians. As a brewer, we can use our daily interactions with consumers to bring this beer to market and enable consumers to support humanitarian relief efforts.”

The brand is named after the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, where the beer was first produced, and now it is mainly made in the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv – which have been hit hard amidst the countries ongoing war with Russia.

The brand will be available in UK pubs and retailers from the end of April, 2022 (Chernigivske )

On Tuesday (29 March), at least 31 people were killed after a Russian rocket struck an office building in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

In Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city after the capital of Kyiv and only 25 miles from Russia, more than 600 buildings have been destroyed according to its mayor and accusations of war crimes by Russian forces have arisen.

On Sunday, two Russian soldiers died and at least 28 more became ill in Kharkiv after they were allegedly poisoned by pastries gifted to them by Ukrainian citizens, according to a Ukrainian intelligence agency.