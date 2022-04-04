✕ Close Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s 'despicable attacks' against Ukraine civilians

French president Emmanuel Macron has called for further sanctions to be placed on Russia following the alleged killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Speaking to France Inter Radio on Monday, Mr Macron said it was “very clear” Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, Reuters reports. And while he did not give specific details about the measures, France’s leader said they were needed to act as a form “of dissuasion” for Vladimir Putin.

Russia denies its forces were responsible for the atrocities committed, which came to light over the weekend when footage of civilians dead in the street went viral. The Kremlin has since insisted the US “ordered” the clips, calling them “fake news”.

“Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and Nato,” Russia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Sunday. She added the immediate Western outcry over the images indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia’s reputation.