Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.

The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.

“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.

Those in possession of the coupon will have until midday Saturday 2 April to claim their free burger.

It comes after Burger King launched its first meat-free restaurant in the UK earlier this month.

The pilot restaurant opened in London’s Leicester Square on Monday 14 March and will remain open until mid-April.

The restaurant’s menu has been changed to completely meat-free for this time period. As well as the Plant-based Whopper and Vegan Royale burgers, the vegan versions of its Whopper and Chicken Royale burgers, there will be 15 new meat-free items on the menu.

These include a “Cheeeze and Bakon” burger, with a Plant-based Bakon Double Cheeeze XL and Vegan Cheeeze and Bakon Royale set to be launched with the opening.

The restaurant will also see the Vegan Nugget Burger on its menu, along with a Plant-based Double Cheeezeburger, Plant-based Cheeeze and Bakon Whopper, as well as Vegan Chilli Cheeeze Bites.

Katie Evans, from Burger King UK said in a statement at the time: “The limited-edition menu is a direct result of our focus on vegan and plant-based innovation and goes hand in hand with our target of a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030, as well as our commitment to sustainability and responsible business. We can’t think of a more fitting way to re-launch our new-look flagship in Leicester Square.”