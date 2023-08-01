People are surprisingly divided over burrata as debate oozes online

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Food enthusiasts on Twitter are embroiled in a debate over whether or not burrata – a ball of mozzarella that contains a soft cheese called stracciatella and cream – is good.

It comes after an opinion piece, penned by food and wine writer Tammie Teclemariam, with the headline “A Big Fat Blob of Boring: Can we cool it with all the burrata balls?” went viral on the social media platform.

The article was published on Monday (31 July) on Grub Street and has sharply divided the internet between those who agree with her and others who still love the oozy cheese ball.

Teclemariam wrote that, while burrata isn’t a “problem” in itself, its widespread use as a “focal point” in restaurant dishes, usually accompanied by a heftier price tag, has led to “burrata mania”.

Some people praised her for speaking their truth, with one person writing: “I’m so glad burrata discourse has finally come around so I can confess: I HATE IT. I’M TIRED OF PRETENDING TO LIKE IT.”

Another said: “Finally someone besides me taking a stand against Big Burrata.”

A third added: “Not sure who need to hear this but burrata doesn’t need to go on everything.”

Those who were against the inclusion of burrata on dishes described the Italian cheese as “boring”, “overrated” and “bland”.

However, some have fiercely defended the soft bouncy cheese ball and firmly made their views known.

“Whoever invented burrata deserves the Nobel peace prize,” one person declared, while another wrote: “I will take the hit and eat everyone else’s burrata for them if they don’t want it.”

A third joked that the article was an example of people who were “lactose intolerant” trying to “spread anti-cheese propaganda”.

Burrata is a typical product of Puglia and is believed to date back to around 1920. Researchers say it was first created in a farmhouse near Castel de Monte, called Masseria Bianchini, by a local cheesemaker named Lorenzo Bianchino Chieppa.

However, this has been contested by burrata makers in Andria, who claim they invented the product, according to the BBC. The word “burrata” makes its first appearance in 1931 publication of the Guida Gastronomica D’Italia, an inventory of regional recipes in Italy by the Italian Touring Club. It lists burrata as a typical product of Andria, which is a city in the Apulia region.

The cheese is popular in restaurants and among TikTok foodies due to its dramatic appearance once a diner cuts into the ball and the stracciatella and cream oozes out.

However, burrata tends to be expensive due to its high fat content and labour intensive production. It is also not as widely available as mozzarella, which contributes to a higher price tag.